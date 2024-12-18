New YA Books For The Rest of 2024
Did you twitch a bit reading that this roundup of new releases would include books through the rest of the year? I know typing it made me pause for quite a bit. But it is true: beyond the fact there are relatively few new YA books hitting shelves between now and the end of 2024, this is also our last Wednesday YA newsletter of the year because of Christmas and New Year’s Day. You’ll still get your Tuesday deals and your Thursday newsletters, but let’s take our weekly look at new books out with a bang.
It is a difficult time to release a new book, especially as folks are flooded with best-of lists, with award-winning lists, and everything else that comes in the busy holiday season. That isn’t to say those things aren’t important or worthwhile—they are—but it’s a reminder that if there’s something below that even slightly captures your interest, grab a copy in your favorite place to purchase or borrow books.
You’ll see new releases that are entries into a series, rather than the first in a new series, listed below their respective format list. Publication dates for each title are included, as some hit shelves this week, and some won’t be released for two more weeks.
YA New Hardcover Releases
A Cruel Thirst by Angela Montoya (12/17)
You want a vampire story? Then here’s a vampire story you’re going to love.
Carolina Fuentes grew up in a family of vampire hunters and wants to continue in the business. Her father doesn’t want that, though, and he’s insisting on marrying her to a husband who will take her away from the danger.
She’s going to show her dad that she’s fierce enough to be a slayer by taking down an infamous local monster. Unfortunately, she finds herself face to face with un vampiro who she cannot stop admiring. Who she’s deeply attracted to. Who is a bit of a distraction.
Lalo Villalobos has been cursed. He was living a normal life until he was bitten by un vampiro, and now, he’s seeking safety in a community known for its vampire population. There has to be someone who can help him reverse this curse.
That’s when he meets Carolina. Though their lives are so different, they have surprisingly similar goals. If they work together to take down a common enemy, then maybe, just maybe, they can reverse their fates (and, of course, be able to fall in love).
New series in hardcover:
- Heavenly Tyrant by Xiran Jay Zhao (12/24)
- Spell of the Sinister by Danielle Paige (12/17)
YA New Paperback Releases
The Borrow a Boyfriend Club by Page Powars (12/17)
A feel-good trans romance story? Yes, yes, yes.
Noah, 16, is getting a fresh start at a new school and he’s going to do everything he can to make sure his new classmates see him as his correct gender. This will involve joining the school’s secret “borrow a boyfriend” club. He’ll join the ranks of students who borrow themselves out as dates to their classmates.
But when Noah fails the interview process to join the club, he strikes a deal with the club’s president Asher. Noah will ensure that the club wins the school talent show and with it, a good chunk of cash to keep the borrow a boyfriend club afloat.
That’s a lot of pressure. But what’s more difficult is the realization that if Noah succeeds—and thus is allowed to join the club—he may be in violation of the “no dating members” rule for letting his heart have real feelings for Asher.
An Echo in the City by K. X. Song (12/17)
This one got a new look in its paperback edition and it’s so much brighter—you’ll see this pop on shelves in a way the original cover did not.
Phoenix is 16 and lives with parents who believe she needs to get out of Hong Kong. They’ve saved up money so she can go to a U.S. Ivy League and begin her American dream. Phoenix isn’t interested in this though, but she doesn’t know what she wants. At least she doesn’t until Hong Kong protests begin and she worries about the future of her community.
Kai, also 17, doesn’t see himself the way his parents do. He’s creative and wants to make art. When his mom dies, though, he’s forced to leave Shanghai to be with his father. Dad is a ranked and respected police officer in Hong Kong and Kai’s been enrolled without permission in the police academy. It’s not what he wants to do at all, but he does want to acquire Dad’s approval. So when he accidentally intercepts Phoenix’s phone and discovers plans for a major protest, Phoenix sees his opportunity to uncover an operation that would earn him many, many levels of respect. He will infiltrate the protest and tell the police what’s happening.
Too bad Phoenix and Kai start to catch some feelings and their feelings are built on a lot of lies and inaccuracies.
Ex Marks the Spot by Gloria Chao (12/31)
This is a paperback original, and speaking of covers, the three-dimensionality of the two characters here is so reminiscent of video games. It’s fun and fresh! Chao’s latest sounds like a fantastic blend of My Fairy God Somebody by Charlene Allen and The Space Between Here and Now by Sarah Suk (without the time warp part!) by way of 13 Little Blue Envelopes by Maureen Johnson.
Her entire life, it’s just been Gemma and her mom. Everyone else in her family—and everything tying her to her Taiwanese heritage—has passed. Gemma believes her mom when she tells all of this. But then she begins to wonder if mom was telling the truth as a mysterious man shows up at her door and tells her that her grandfather has just died and that, if she completes a treasure hunt, she’ll receive a sizable inheritance.
The treasure hunt is, unfortunately, in her grandfather’s Taiwan home. To get there, Gemma has to ask her high school rival Xander for some help; she doesn’t want to, but she knows the stakes are high.
Sure, the treasure hunt is a big deal once Gemma lands in Taiwan. But so, too, is getting to know the truth of her history and ties to her culture. This is a book with a series of fun puzzles along the way, as well as a rivals-to-lovers romance. Also? Teens going on their own trips halfway around the world is such an irresistible premise.
The Getaway List by Emma Lord (12/31)
Riley is graduating high school and realizes that she has no idea who she is or what she wants to do with her life. That’s the result of always being the good girl and following everyone else’s expectations for her.
So now, it’s the summer after graduating, and she’s taking off. She’ll spend the summer in New York City with her childhood friend Tom. Together, they’ve created The Getaway List. The Getaway List is packed with adventures for them to take over the course of the summer.
Tom and Riley were close growing up, before his mom’s career meant he and his family moved away. But things are just as they were as children the moment the two of them are back together in the summer. Except now, Riley’s wondering if the feelings she has for Tom are more romantic now…and if she should pursue those feelings.
New series entries in paperback format include:
- All This Twisted Glory by Tahereh Mafi (12/24)
- Dark Heir by C. S. Pacat (12/24)
- Fate Breaker by Victoria Aveyard (12/24)
