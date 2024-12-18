New YA Books For The Rest of 2024

You want a vampire story? Then here’s a vampire story you’re going to love.

Carolina Fuentes grew up in a family of vampire hunters and wants to continue in the business. Her father doesn’t want that, though, and he’s insisting on marrying her to a husband who will take her away from the danger.

She’s going to show her dad that she’s fierce enough to be a slayer by taking down an infamous local monster. Unfortunately, she finds herself face to face with un vampiro who she cannot stop admiring. Who she’s deeply attracted to. Who is a bit of a distraction.

Lalo Villalobos has been cursed. He was living a normal life until he was bitten by un vampiro, and now, he’s seeking safety in a community known for its vampire population. There has to be someone who can help him reverse this curse.

That’s when he meets Carolina. Though their lives are so different, they have surprisingly similar goals. If they work together to take down a common enemy, then maybe, just maybe, they can reverse their fates (and, of course, be able to fall in love).