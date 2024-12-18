The Best Historical Fiction of 2024

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Picking the best books of the year is always a challenge. No matter how many great books I’ve read, I worry there are other great books I might’ve missed. Sure, I think these five books are the best historical fiction books of 2024, but did I leave your favorite book off the list? Maybe. But maybe that’s not entirely the point of best-of lists. Maybe they’re more about highlighting which books from any given year that readers should most prioritize in their reading. Or, maybe it’s about giving the very best books of the year their due. Personally, I love seeing what books show up on best-of lists that I haven’t even heard of so that I can add them to my TBR.

Regardless, my perfectionist tendencies are probably showing. The important thing isn’t whether I’ve included every single exceptional historical fiction book from the year, it’s that these historical fiction books are exceptional and deserve your attention. Each and every one of them is worthy of a spot on your TBR. Whether they’re rounding out your reading goals for the year or starting you off on a new year of reading, these five books are absolute must-reads. Either way, there’s no time to lose.