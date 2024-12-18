‘Tis The Season For Holiday Mysteries
As a reader, you’ll probably need a book whether you plan on keeping a low, quiet profile this holiday season, or will be surrounded by a ton of people. And, if you like to read on theme, now is the time for some holiday mysteries!
I have winter holiday-themed mysteries for Hanukkah and Christmas (both land on the same week this year), the New Year, and one that is not a winter holiday, but is for those already sick of winter who want to look forward to bringing in spring with the Chinese New Year.
The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally Carter
For fans of Christmas mysteries, mystery writer MCs, remote estates, locked rooms, missing person cases, and romance!
Maggie Chase writes cozy mysteries and isn’t having the greatest love life after finding out her husband and best friend were having an affair. Ethan Wyatt writes thrillers for the same publisher as Maggie. Both are invited to a remote estate by Eleanor Ashley, a huge fan who is, in her own right, huge in the publishing world. It’s all fun and festive until right before Christmas when they’re cut off from the world by a winter storm, and Eleanore disappears from a locked room…
Eight Very Bad Nights: A Collection of Hanukkah Noir, edited by Tod Goldberg
For fans of short stories and noir!
Short stories are a great way to sample many different authors to then go look up more work from the ones you enjoy. Plus, during the holidays when you may be strapped for time, they allow you to sneak in little bits of reading time. While in Jewish tradition, Hanukkah is a minor holiday, it lands during the winter holiday season, and this collection offers fans of noir crime stories a chance to break from the mostly cheerful flood of Christmas-themed books. The collection is made up of stories by authors I’ve noted in the past—Nikki Dolson, Ivy Pochoda, Gabino Iglesias—along with David L. Ulin, James D.F. Hannah, Lee Goldberg, J.R. Angelella, Liska Jacobs, Stefanie Leder, and Jim Ruland, and Tod Goldberg.
Blackmail and Bibingka (Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery #3) by Mia P. Manansala
For fans of culinary cozy mysteries, Christmas time settings, family dramas, and murder mysteries!
Lila Macapagal should be in the holiday spirit and enjoying The Brew-ha Café’s success along with her new romance, but her cousin Ronnie—viewed by her aunt as the prodigal son—is suddenly back and Lila knows trouble always follows. Sure enough, there’s a murder and Ronnie is the accused, which forces Lila to put her feelings aside and investigate to prove him innocent!
The Last Party (DC Morgan #1) by Clare Mackintosh
For fans of procedurals, Bad Sisters, New Year’s, and small UK town settings!
Rhys Lloyd is found dead on New Year’s Day and DC Leo Brady (Cheshire Major Crimes) and Ffion Morgan (North Wales Police) are being forced to work together. Making this case even more complicated is the fact that Rhys was a real piece of work, and as an ex-celebrity and current developer pissing off townspeople, there is no shortage of suspects!
Peking Duck and Cover (Noodle Shop Mystery #10) by Vivien Chien
For fans of culinary cozy mysteries, Chinese New Year settings, and murder mysteries!
The Asia Village shop owners are helping put together a Chinese New Year celebration and Lana Lee has been tapped as event planner. If we weren’t in the world of a cozy mystery, it would be a beautiful celebration for good fortunes but it is a cozy mystery, so instead one of the lion dancers is found murdered…
