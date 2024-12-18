‘Tis The Season For Holiday Mysteries

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

As a reader, you’ll probably need a book whether you plan on keeping a low, quiet profile this holiday season, or will be surrounded by a ton of people. And, if you like to read on theme, now is the time for some holiday mysteries!

I have winter holiday-themed mysteries for Hanukkah and Christmas (both land on the same week this year), the New Year, and one that is not a winter holiday, but is for those already sick of winter who want to look forward to bringing in spring with the Chinese New Year.