7 Unforgettable Indigenous Historical Fiction Books

Historical fiction is a genre that balances entertainment and education. It can be a light-hearted romp that happens to be set in a different time period without getting too bogged down in specific historical details, or it can be a meticulously researched story that fills in the gaps of a historical figure’s life. Either way, historical fiction allows us to walk around in the shoes of someone living in very different circumstances, and at its best, it spotlights the people and stories that have been neglected in history books.

That’s why task #10 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge is “Read a historical fiction book by an Indigenous author.” Indigenous history is often suppressed or whitewashed: colonizers rarely want to own up to the violence and cruelty of taking land by force. Historical fiction can be a more accessible way to experience these stories, as opposed to nonfiction.