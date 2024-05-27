Movie studios and streaming service executives are always on the hunt for the next book to adapt into a successful franchise. Adapting from a book means you don’t have to start from square one: the plot and characters are already fully fleshed out. It’s a lot easier to carve away the parts you don’t want from a story than to have to build it from scratch. These adaptations also often come with a built-in fanbase eager to see how their favorite novel translates to the big (or small) screen.

It’s worth noting, though, that book-to-movie adaptations aren’t just common — they’re also some of the most successful shows and movies out there. Netflix recently released the second edition of its What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, sharing the most-viewed TV shows and movies on Netflix in the second half of 2023.