How to Fight Book Bans and Censorship in 2024…and Beyond
Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.
How to Fight Book Bans and Censorship in 2024
In October 2021, I put together the first comprehensive guide to fighting book bans and challenges at Book Riot during the rising wave of censorship. Despite linking to this again and again and despite it being the foundation from which Book Riot put together an entire ebook last February—How to Fight Book Bans and Censorship—and despite the fact that we are absolutely flooded with “how to” resources everywhere, I’m still asked for more. So let’s do just that. Here’s the most basic, boiled-down primer for how to fight book bans in 2024. It’s short, sweet, and to the point.
8 New Horror Novels That Will Creep You Out This November
November 2024 is turning out to be Spooky Season Part II with these new horror book releases. This month, we’re getting some frightening new adult titles, YA novels that will give you nightmares, a book in translation full of thrills and chills, and a sequel that’s even scarier than its predecessor. So, if you’ve been dreaming of staying spooky through the last months of 2024, don’t worry.
The Fine Line Between Fans and Creators
The phrases “comic book fan” and “comic book creator” may bring to mind two completely different archetypes, but the line separating the two is thinner than you might think. This is the premise behind Alex Segura’s latest murder mystery, Alter Ego, out December 3.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Only three authors make up the top five most read books on Goodreads this week: Rebecca Yarros and Freida McFadden continue to dominate this list. Because these titles have stayed the same most weeks, I’ve included the top five most read books on Goodreads this week in three countries from across the world.
It’s November. If You’re Still Thinking About Witches, Read This Book
If you’re like me and you’re craving more witchy reads to get you through ’til next October, this is a great one to start with. It’s the perfect witchy read for November specifically because it’s full of magic, found family, and friendship. So many things to be thankful for in this book. Think The House in the Cerulean Sea but even better because it’s witchy. Yes, cozy witches are the vibe in November.
Harvard Library Bans Silent Student Protesters
After student protesters were banned from holding a silent study-in in support of Palestine at Harvard’s Widener library, a group of faculty staged their own silent study-in, which went about as well as one might expect.
2024 Cookbooks and Food Books Perfect for Gifting This Holiday Season
Leading up to this holiday season, I’m sharing some of my favorite books that I think are PERFECT for gift giving. Like a lot of book lovers, I have my go-to recommendations. And as someone who loves to cook, a lot of them highlight all things food and cuisine. This year was an incredible year for food writing and cookbooks. Three authors of some of my go-to gift books came out with new titles this year.
What are you reading? Let us know in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.