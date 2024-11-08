Harvard Library Bans Silent Student Protesters, and More Library News

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has an MLIS from the University of Illinois and works full time as a Circulation & Reference Manager in Illinois. She has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying and takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers. When she's not at work, she's at home watching the Cubs with her cats and her cardigan collection. Other hobbies include scrapbooking, introducing more readers to the Church of Tana French, and convincing her husband that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Look, I love Stephen King as much as the next Constant Reader, but even I think the number of King adaptations coming out is ridiculous. We don’t need a third adaptation of a classic Stephen King novel! We need more money given to filmmakers and storytellers who haven’t had the privilege of seeing their work being adapted three times over!

John Grisham Accused of Plagiarism

The New York Times and ProPublica have claimed that John Grisham’s new nonfiction book, Framed, “draws comprehensively and without appropriate attribution” from a two-part reporting series by criminal justice reporter Pamela Colloff in 2018. Grisham responded with a statement, saying, “’I read about them, via newspaper and magazine articles, books, legal briefs, court opinions, and documentaries. And I have fully acknowledged and credited all of my sources for each and every chapter in Framed. While the facts of any case are irrefutable and unchangeable regardless of form, the writing in Framed is my own. To claim otherwise is simply and patently untrue.’” But, as the article points out, there are examples in the book of Grisham’s own writing that bear a very strong resemblance to Colloff’s original reporting. We’ll see how Grisham and his publisher respond.

Harvard Library Temporarily Bans Silent Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters

After student protesters were banned from holding a silent study-in in support of Palestine at Harvard’s Widener library, a group of faculty staged their own silent study-in, which went about as well as one might expect. And then Martha Whitehead, the University Librarian, wrote an op-ed explaining the decision for the library to ban silent protests within its space: “If our library spaces become a space for protest and demonstration – quiet or otherwise, and no matter the message – they will be diverted from their vital role as places for learning and research.” Are we continuing to pretend that libraries are inherently neutral and apolitical institutions? Also, I wonder what Martha Whitehead’s thoughts are on, say, the silent read-in organized by the Tougaloo Nine in 1961 in response to racially segregated services. Would that also be considered a disruption to the vital role of the library and worthy of a ban?