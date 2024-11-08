It’s November. If You’re Still Thinking About Witches, Read This Book!

Mika Moon has lived her life in isolation. All her life, she’s been told by Primrose Beatrice, the head of the Secret Society of Witches, that she has to keep her magic hidden and stay away from other witches. Apparently, if witches spend too much time together, their powers mingle and grow far too strong to control. At least…that’s what Mika has always been told.

Desperate to find a connection with the outside world, Mika makes an innocent-enough online account where she posts videos of herself doing magic. It all seems harmless. She’s sure no one will believe the magic is real, so it’s a safe way to share her love of magic with others without getting anyone hurt. But then, someone sees the video…and they know it’s real.

Hidden away in Norfolk is the Nowhere House, where three young girls are being raised in secrecy by a team of caretakers. There’s the groundskeeper, Ken, his husband Ian, the housekeeper, Lucie, and Jamie, the (hot) librarian. But the three girls—Rosetta, Altamira, and Terracotta—aren’t normal children. They are also witches, and as much as Ken, Ian, Lucie, and Jamie love them, they feel ill-equipped to help the girls learn how to deal with their burgeoning powers. That’s where Mika comes in.

After seeing Mika’s videos online, Ian asks Mika to come to Nowhere House to teach the girls how to safely use their powers. At first Mika is shocked. How did they know her magic was real? How are three witches living together? How does Primrose somehow not know of their existence? But after she meets the girls and their caretakers, Mika feels like she might have found a place where she actually belongs. A place filled with love. A place where she can be herself.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is a heart-warming story about accepting yourself (and being accepted) for who you are. It’s a story that truly proves family is about who you love. And yes, there is also a really cute grumpy/sunshine romance between the bright-eyed and optimistic Mika and the prickly, skeptical librarian Jamie. As book lovers, we do love a hot librarian romance, don’t we? Add in a huge helping of magic, and you’ve got a winner of a book right here. If you’re looking for a witchy book to keep you warm and cozy this November, this is the one!