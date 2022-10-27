Quiz: Which Horror Novel Should You Read this Halloween?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for a horror read for this Halloween? Maybe you’re a genre veteran and are looking for something scary you haven’t read before. Or maybe you’re new to the genre, and you want to know where to start for this scary season. Either way, this quiz will help you decide: which new horror novel should you read this Halloween?

The great thing about horror is that there are tons of scary topics out there. It doesn’t matter if the fear comes from something paranormal or something very real, like a home invasion. The latter actually makes my heart race even more than ghosts do. What I mean to say is that tons of things can qualify as horror, and not all of them are pee-your-pants scary. Plus, the genre mixes really well with others, like sci-fi or even comedy. So for this quiz, I chose several horror books that are very different from each other. From more realistic horror-thrillers to haunted houses, there’s a horror book for everyone! I also wanted to showcase some newer horror books that deserve more love, so all of them were released in 2022.

But without further ado, let’s answer the question: which horror novel should you read this Halloween?

All Horror Novels for Halloween Shutter by Ramona Emerson In this horror-thriller, forensic photographer Rita can see ghosts. She uses her gift to help the police solve the most difficult of crimes. Things take a turn when she photographs a supposed suicide victim who insists she was murdered. The woman latches on to Rita, forcing her to solve the case. What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher This is a wonderful retelling of Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”. The story follows a retired soldier named Alex Easton. He rushes to his childhood friend Madeline Usher’s deathbed, only to find a dreadful house full of fungi, as well as an eerie sleepwalking Madeline. If Alex and the Usher’s two other guests want to survive, they’ll have to bring the secrets of the House of Usher to light. Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow The very real horrors of Cherish Farrah will haunt you long after you finish it! The story follows Black teens Farrah Turner and Cherish Whitman. Cherish was adopted by a white family, which has given her enormous privilege. Farrah and her family are faced with foreclosure, so she decides to manipulate her way into the very rich Whitman household. She thinks she’s in control of the situation, but Farrah will soon realize she was never the one in control after all.

The Fervor by Alma Katsu The Fervor is a brilliant historical horror set in a Japanese American internment camp during WWII. It follows a woman named Meiko and her daughter. They are sent to one of these camps in Idaho, where they struggle to survive despite the mysterious disease that plagues some of those confined. As things get progressively worse, Meiko teams up with a reporter to find out the truth — which is more sinister and demonic than they ever imagined.

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson YA horror can be just as scary as adult horror — as is the case with The Weight of Blood! A retelling of Carrie, it follows a biracial teen named Maddy Washington. When her school’s bullying shows their racist roots, the community makes an effort to show unity through an integrated prom. But things go terribly wrong that night, and every single finger will point towards Maddy.

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas The Hacienda is a brilliant gothic horror novel set in Mexico after the War of Independence. The story follows a woman named Beatriz, who marries the handsome Don Rodolfo despite everyone’s warnings. But when she gets to his estate, Hacienda San Isidro, she realizes something is very wrong. The house seems to watch her, and Don Rodolfo’s sister refuses to go inside after night falls. Beatriz’s only hope may be Padre Andrés, but even he may not be able to fight against the evils of the Hacienda.

Dead Silence by S.A. Barnes I always say that horror and sci-fi are great together, which is absolutely the case in Dead Silence! The story follows a woman named Claire and her ships’ crew. One day, they receive a strange distress signal from another spaceship that disappeared years ago. So, they decide to board the Aurora and investigate what happened all those years ago. But something lurks in the dark, and they might not make it out of there alive.