You are either a Spotify person or an Apple Music person. There might be very cool third options that I’m not clicked in enough to be aware of, but in my circles, these are the big two. But you are here for the best Spotify audiobooks, so you’re probably like me: I’ve personally been a die-hard Spotify girly for so long that some of my earliest playlist titles now make me cringe. This app has carried me through teaching first grade, the babyhood of my preteen sons, and my fiction writing era (that drafting playlist crafted especially for your work in progress!) with ease. I use Spotify to listen to hundreds of hours of podcasts — there is no other way I’ll ever clean my house. I’m a devoted daily user.

Imagine my pure delight when I realized that Spotify was adding audiobooks. The majority of my audiobook reading is usually pretty pricey, so realizing that I could sneak a few hours (Spotify only allows for 15 hours per month!) in with my premium membership was exciting. Combing through the titles to find the best Spotify audiobooks was enlightening. Spotify’s search feature has always been intuitive, with telescoping categories that get smaller the more you investigate. The well-curated selection means there is choice without an overwhelming number of books. I was able to find big, buzzy stories, as well as books that were new to me. Below, I’ve gathered some of the best Spotify audiobooks across genres. This is just a taste of what’s available!