a person loading the Spotify app on their phone
Audiobooks

10 of the Best Spotify Audiobooks

You are either a Spotify person or an Apple Music person. There might be very cool third options that I’m not clicked in enough to be aware of, but in my circles, these are the big two. But you are here for the best Spotify audiobooks, so you’re probably like me: I’ve personally been a die-hard Spotify girly for so long that some of my earliest playlist titles now make me cringe. This app has carried me through teaching first grade, the babyhood of my preteen sons, and my fiction writing era (that drafting playlist crafted especially for your work in progress!) with ease. I use Spotify to listen to hundreds of hours of podcasts — there is no other way I’ll ever clean my house. I’m a devoted daily user.

Imagine my pure delight when I realized that Spotify was adding audiobooks. The majority of my audiobook reading is usually pretty pricey, so realizing that I could sneak a few hours (Spotify only allows for 15 hours per month!) in with my premium membership was exciting. Combing through the titles to find the best Spotify audiobooks was enlightening. Spotify’s search feature has always been intuitive, with telescoping categories that get smaller the more you investigate. The well-curated selection means there is choice without an overwhelming number of books. I was able to find big, buzzy stories, as well as books that were new to me. Below, I’ve gathered some of the best Spotify audiobooks across genres. This is just a taste of what’s available!

cover of im glad my mom died

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Shocking title aside, this memoir written about child star McCurdy has received attention for its witty storytelling and great audio performance. Everyone is talking about this book, so take a listen.

cover thunder song essays

Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe

We shouldn’t judge books by their covers, but I do, and this one is excellent. An intriguing mix of personal experience and her great-grandmother’s anthropological work, LaPointe’s essays leave us with a lot to think about. Essays also lend themselves to convenient commute reading — just another point in its favor!

cover of three woman who shook the monarchy

Unroyal: Three Women Who Shook the Monarchy by Sarah Lyall

Royal gossip is everything these days (really, always has been), and this book celebrates three women who defied norms within the royal confines. Married to different members of the monarchy, Wallis, Diana, and Meghan all had different ways of living that make us eager to hear more.

cover of delilah green doesnt care

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake

Big city career woman meets small town sweetheart in this queer romance. Delilah and Claire are nothing alike and impossible to avoid as they work together to prepare for a loved one’s wedding. What starts off as flirty teasing turns much deeper as time passes, and both women are surprised where their feelings are taking them.

cover of take a hint dani brown

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

Hibbert is one of my favorite romcom authors, and the Brown Sisters trilogy is a delight. Dani and Zaf are sweet even in their complications, Hibbert is a queen of hilarious dialogue, and fake dating is a delightful trope. On-page spice does occur, so be strategic about where you listen!

cover of mexican gothic

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Haunting countryside homes, dark family secrets, and unsettling dreams fill this horror novel full of mysteries. Naomi is a bold amateur sleuth armed with a great wardrobe and perfect red lipstick. Will the people or the politics pull her under first? You’ll have to read to find out!

cover of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

Celebrated for both its rich story and its arresting audio performance, this book has won a plethora of awards and continues to be TikTok famous to this day. The story stretches through time periods, merging history and magic to weave a gorgeous tale. It is a little longer than the 15 hours Spotify gives you per month, but you can up that reading speed, no problem.

cover of annie bot

Annie Bot by Sierra Greer

This premise feels less like science fiction with every passing day: a pleasure robot named Annie is using everything at her disposal to become the perfect girlfriend for her owner, but as she uses AI to become more human, she ends up with more questions than answers. Part thriller and part exploration of toxic masculinity, this isn’t exactly an easy read, but it’ll pull you in.

cover of yellowface

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

Another big title that has been getting lots of attention over the past year or so, Yellowface is a quick read (can fit under that 15 hour mark!) that packs a large punch. Lots of timely issues slotted into a plot featuring an egregious lie and an unreliable narrator make this book impossible to pause.

cover of court of silver flames

A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

It is impossible to be at all bookish and miss the hype around this fantasy romance series. Maas is one of the buzziest names in publishing at the moment, and the Court Of series is one of her most popular. This is the most recent book in the series. If you’re listening in mixed company, you may want to have headphones prepared for spicy scenes!

Hopefully, one of the best Spotify audiobooks has caught your eye. Looking for more information about Spotify audiobooks? Check out this great comprehensive article by Carolina Ciucci. Happy reading! (and listening!)