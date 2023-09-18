Ah, Reading Monsters!: Halloween Book Decor

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House.

It may still be September, but if you’re a Halloween girlie like me, it’s never too early to start filling your home with ghosts, witches, vampires, and cobwebs. And the best seasonal decorations are obviously bookish! If you’re looking for festive items that celebrate your love of both reading and all things haunted, this Halloween book decor is for you.

Paranormal bookshelf displays! Adorably scary wall art! Cozy and creepy candles and pillows for your reading nook! We’ve got Halloween book decor to bring a touch of holiday magic to every room in your home. And honestly, most of this stuff is cool enough to leave on display all year long.

A hot tip for decorating with what you’ve already got at home: Pull out your most frightening horror novels and books full of witches and ghosts, then stack those books around to show them off. You can find tons of fake book stacks on the internet painted with Halloweenish themes, but why bother when you’ve got the real thing right on your bookshelves? Artfully displaying your own seasonal reads isn’t only free and easy; it’s also a great conversation starter and a way to celebrate your favorite books full of thrills and chills.

Halloween Book Decor Image from SoullessStatue on Etsy These creepy witch hand bookends are just the touch of magic your bookshelves need this Halloween. $40

Image from SlightlyScorchedUS on Etsy Hang this reading ghost art print in your home to show your guests (both living and dead) how much you love BOOooks. $42

Image from BlueAnchorBooktique on Etsy You won’t regret adding this gorgeous skull folded book art to your bookshelf. Or carrying it around to flash at anyone who suggests you smile more. $50

Image from LemonPeelPrints on Etsy Set the mood with a Books & Brews candle — available in five refreshingly spooky scents. $25

Image from DesignzbyRLJ on Etsy Honestly, the wildflowers on this pillow featuring a skeleton reading a book make it a year-round design choice. $27

Image from DaydreamHunter on Etsy This decorative spell book is the must-have item for every ancient family of cursed witch sisters. $75

Image from themoonnook on Etsy Do you like your books on the paranormal side? Then this “I Put the Boo in Books” sign is for you. $10

Image from TreecycledCrafts on Etsy Old books get a second life with these vintage Halloween book ornaments, perfect for decorating your house or wearing as a badge of haunted honor. $35

Image from saffronfields on Etsy Black cat? Tarot? Books? This “The Reader” tapestry has it all. $32

Image from DreamyDesignPL on Etsy Display your most frightening books on this batty hanging bookshelf. $65

Image from BespokeGiftsStudio on Etsy Where my Mary Shelley stans at? You need these Frankenstein planters. Trust me. $19