A hanging wall banner with an illustration of a skeleton reading a book and the text "Just one more chapter"
Book Fetish

Ah, Reading Monsters!: Halloween Book Decor

Susie Dumond

Senior Contributor

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

View All posts by Susie Dumond

It may still be September, but if you’re a Halloween girlie like me, it’s never too early to start filling your home with ghosts, witches, vampires, and cobwebs. And the best seasonal decorations are obviously bookish! If you’re looking for festive items that celebrate your love of both reading and all things haunted, this Halloween book decor is for you.

Paranormal bookshelf displays! Adorably scary wall art! Cozy and creepy candles and pillows for your reading nook! We’ve got Halloween book decor to bring a touch of holiday magic to every room in your home. And honestly, most of this stuff is cool enough to leave on display all year long.

A hot tip for decorating with what you’ve already got at home: Pull out your most frightening horror novels and books full of witches and ghosts, then stack those books around to show them off. You can find tons of fake book stacks on the internet painted with Halloweenish themes, but why bother when you’ve got the real thing right on your bookshelves? Artfully displaying your own seasonal reads isn’t only free and easy; it’s also a great conversation starter and a way to celebrate your favorite books full of thrills and chills.

Halloween Book Decor

Two fake witchy hands stretched upwards with long black nails hold up three books as bookends
Image from SoullessStatue on Etsy

These creepy witch hand bookends are just the touch of magic your bookshelves need this Halloween. $40

A painting of a ghost in a white sheet with eye holes seated and reading a book, in an ornate silver frame surrounded by candles
Image from SlightlyScorchedUS on Etsy

Hang this reading ghost art print in your home to show your guests (both living and dead) how much you love BOOooks. $42

A book with pages folded to create a smiling skull shape
Image from BlueAnchorBooktique on Etsy

You won’t regret adding this gorgeous skull folded book art to your bookshelf. Or carrying it around to flash at anyone who suggests you smile more. $50

A candle in a jar with a purple label that says "Books & Brews" with an illustration of several books
Image from LemonPeelPrints on Etsy

Set the mood with a Books & Brews candle — available in five refreshingly spooky scents. $25

A white throw pillow with an image of a skeleton seated and reading a book next to a big pot of wildflowers
Image from DesignzbyRLJ on Etsy

Honestly, the wildflowers on this pillow featuring a skeleton reading a book make it a year-round design choice. $27

A fake wooden spell book with an eye in the center reminiscent of Hocus Pocus
Image from DaydreamHunter on Etsy

This decorative spell book is the must-have item for every ancient family of cursed witch sisters. $75

A small black sign with a wooden frame that says "I Put the Boo in Books"
Image from themoonnook on Etsy

Do you like your books on the paranormal side? Then this “I Put the Boo in Books” sign is for you. $10

Ornaments made with round cutouts of vintage Halloween images of witches and ghosts with folded ruffle collars made from book pages
Image from TreecycledCrafts on Etsy

Old books get a second life with these vintage Halloween book ornaments, perfect for decorating your house or wearing as a badge of haunted honor. $35

A fabric hanging tapestry designed to look like a tarot card that says "The Reader" with an illustration of a black cat reading a book
Image from saffronfields on Etsy

Black cat? Tarot? Books? This “The Reader” tapestry has it all. $32

A hanging bookshelf made of taupe yarn with a gray crocheted bat at the top hangs on a wall holding up seven books
Image from DreamyDesignPL on Etsy

Display your most frightening books on this batty hanging bookshelf. $65

A green planter shaped like Frankenstein's monster's head and a white and black planter shaped like the Bride of Frankenstein, both with succulents growing out of the top
Image from BespokeGiftsStudio on Etsy

Where my Mary Shelley stans at? You need these Frankenstein planters. Trust me. $19

A hanging wall banner with an illustration of a skeleton reading a book and the text "Just one more chapter"
Image from Fun4AllDesigns on Etsy

If you’ve ever gotten existential about not having enough time to read all the books on your TBR, this “Just One More Chapter” banner is a must-have. $37

