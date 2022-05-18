Riot Headline House to Hold Hearing on Classroom Censorship Thursday
image of a fried egg bookmark
Book Fetish

Delicious Food Bookmarks to Drool Over

We all have very different relationships to food, but one thing is universal: we all have some kind of relationship to food (see what I did there?). Whether you’re an ardent foodie or are someone who prefers to eat enough to keep going and think about it no more, chances are you have some kind of preferences or rituals around what you eat. Maybe you’re a big fan of cupcakes or passionate about a good slice of pizza, I’ve pulled together some of the cutest and most fun food bookmarks you can imagine.

Find below a roundup of food bookmarks ranging from magnetic to corner savers, from the kind of a hook that hangs in your book’s gutter to a more traditional bookmark with a tassel. Besides style, these bookmarks will offer a little bit of everything food-wise, from sushi to fried eggs, bacon, and more.

Delicious Food Bookmarks

Image of a magnetic bookmark in blue and white. The image is of a carton of milk and bowl of cereal.

Love milk and cereal? Love ’em as they hold your place, too. What an adorable magnetic bookmark. $5.50 for a set of two.

Image of a taco themed page corner bookmark.

Use this bookmark on Taco Tuesday (and every other time you think about how tacos are the perfect food). $1.50 for the corner page holder.

Image of two pink bookmarks with strawberries on them.

These strawberry bookmarks are so sweet. $1.50.

Image of a see-through pickle bookmark on top of a book.

This pickle bookmark is kind of a big dill — you can see right through it. $8.

Image of 4 different types of sushi bookmarks.

Snag some sushi bookmarks and you’ll be on a roll. $3 and up.

Image of a bookmark in the shape of a strip of bacon in an open comic book.

Back in my librarian days, I used to buy bulk bacon bookmarks for my teens. This one doesn’t have the same scratch-and-sniff option as those did, but it’s pretty fun nonetheless. $5.

Image of three bookmarks, all with long gold hooks featuring cookie-shaped charms made out of polymer clay.

Whatever your cookie craving, you can find the perfect bookmark for it. $14 for these almost-real-enough-to-eat cookie bookmarks.

Image of three bookmarks in a row. Left to right are watercolored radishes, a pepper, and a pickle.

This set of watercolor vegetable bookmarks are really perfect for the gardener in your life. $14.

Image of four bookmarks in brown, blue, peach, and pink, all featuring cupcakes.

How delightful are these cherry cupcake bookmarks? Grab the set for $6.

Image of two forks made into bookmarks, each with a small piece of cake on top.

This entire shop of utensils-turned-bookmarks is a wonder, but I’m especially here for this fork of funfetti cake. $20.

Image of two magnetic bookmarks. One is an avocado and one is a piece of toast.
[Insert bad joke here for my fellow elder millennials]. I do love avocado toast though and these two magnetic bookmarks go together like, well, avocado and toast. $4.
Image of an array of yellow and white banana-themed bookmarks.

Choose your perfect banana bookmark. $3 and up.

Image of a faux leather bookmark in the shape of a sunny side up egg.

I’m super eggs-cited by this beautiful faux leather egg bookmark. $8.

Image of a hand holding a bookmark of a mountain scene. The mountains in the back are pizza slices.

Pizza mountains. That’s all. Pizza mountains. $5 and up.