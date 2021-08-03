Add a Little Bit of (Citric) Spice: Sweet Fruit Bookmarks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The last few years have certainly made fruit a hot design trend, and I for one am here for it. It’s fun, with the potential to be cheeky, and it’s classic — your standard fruit doesn’t change. I recently upgraded an old telephone desk from a cat fabric design to one bedazzled with lemons, and I love how it’s both modern and vintage at the same time. If you’re here for all things citrus, sweet, and delicious, then you’re going to go bananas for these fruit bookmarks (#SorryNotSorry).

Fruit Bookmarks To Keep Your Spot Saved Sweetly

First up, the avocado bookmark. This delicious fruit can keep your pages tidy and remind you how great avocado toast is. $5.50

Snag a set of two fruit bookmarks: a strawberry bookmark for you and a watermelon bookmark for a friend. Or…keep both for yourself. $3

If you love resin bookmarks, this fruit-filled bookmark available in a number of sizes is sprinkled with all kinds of fruit. Talk about just plain FUN. $6 and up

These handmade bookmarks feature your choice of pears, peaches, oranges, or lemons on a variety of fun backgrounds. $3 each

Orange you glad…

I didn’t say banana? $2 for either the orange or banana

Stay sweet with this felt strawberry bookmark. $17

I’m here loving these tropical fruit magnetic bookmarks, featuring a kiwi, pineapple, and watermelon. $7.50 for the set of three

These watercolor lemon bookmarks are perfection. $4.25 each

Many of the fruit bookmarks above have featured repeating patterns. But if what you’d like is a slice of fruit, you’ll want one of these watermelon resin bookmarks. $4.50

The black and white patterns on this pear bookmark are perfect and unexpected. $2

Excuse me. Who gave you the permission to be so cute, fruit? Each of these magnetic bookmarks is $4.

These magnetic cherry bookmarks are so dang cheery! $9.25

If you want to make your own fruit bookmark, download this blueberry bookmark cross stitch pattern and have at it. $2.50

Never use real fruit as a bookmark…unless it’s died kiwi and protected so it CAN work as a bookmark. $5

And not a single sour grape among this bunch! Beaded grape bookmark, $8.

This wooden and engraved banana bookmark is so freaking a-peeling. $9.50

An apple a day helps you avoid page disarray. That’s how the saying goes, right? Chomp into this magnetic apple bookmark for $3.50

Finally, this fruit bookmark roundup would not be complete without a great golden pineapple. $3

Build your own bookish fruit salad with pineapple bookends or up your bookmark collection with even more resin bookmarks.