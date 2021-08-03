BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway
Add a Little Bit of (Citric) Spice: Sweet Fruit Bookmarks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The last few years have certainly made fruit a hot design trend, and I for one am here for it. It’s fun, with the potential to be cheeky, and it’s classic — your standard fruit doesn’t change. I recently upgraded an old telephone desk from a cat fabric design to one bedazzled with lemons, and I love how it’s both modern and vintage at the same time. If you’re here for all things citrus, sweet, and delicious, then you’re going to go bananas for these fruit bookmarks (#SorryNotSorry).

Fruit Bookmarks To Keep Your Spot Saved Sweetly

Image of bookmark featuring open avocados

First up, the avocado bookmark. This delicious fruit can keep your pages tidy and remind you how great avocado toast is. $5.50

Pair of bookmarks: one pink with strawberries and one blue with watermelons.

Snag a set of two fruit bookmarks: a strawberry bookmark for you and a watermelon bookmark for a friend. Or…keep both for yourself. $3

Image of a pile of resin bookmarks, each of which is covered in bright colored fruit.

If you love resin bookmarks, this fruit-filled bookmark available in a number of sizes is sprinkled with all kinds of fruit. Talk about just plain FUN. $6 and up

Image of six different handmade fruit bookmarks, featuring pears, peaches, and lemons.

These handmade bookmarks feature your choice of pears, peaches, oranges, or lemons on a variety of fun backgrounds. $3 each

Image of purple bookmark with oranges on it.

Orange you glad…

Image of banana bookmark with pink background on the bookmark.

I didn’t say banana? $2 for either the orange or banana

Image of a bookmark that is in the shape of a strawberry.

Stay sweet with this felt strawberry bookmark. $17

Kiwi, pineapple, and watermelon mini magnetic bookmarks in a row.

I’m here loving these tropical fruit magnetic bookmarks, featuring a kiwi, pineapple, and watermelon. $7.50 for the set of three

Image of four different lemon bookmarks in yellow, white, blue, and purple.

These watercolor lemon bookmarks are perfection. $4.25 each

Image of five resin bookmarks, all painted like a slice of watermelon.

Many of the fruit bookmarks above have featured repeating patterns. But if what you’d like is a slice of fruit, you’ll want one of these watermelon resin bookmarks. $4.50

Image of a pink bookmark with black and white patterned pears.

The black and white patterns on this pear bookmark are perfect and unexpected. $2

A collection of magnetic bookmarks in the shape of fruit and vegetables. Each has big, oversized eyes.

Excuse me. Who gave you the permission to be so cute, fruit? Each of these magnetic bookmarks is $4.

Set of three magnetic bookmarks featuring cherries on a white background.

These magnetic cherry bookmarks are so dang cheery! $9.25

Image of blueberry bookmark cross stitch pattern.

If you want to make your own fruit bookmark, download this blueberry bookmark cross stitch pattern and have at it. $2.50

Image of a bookmark made up of three dried slices of kiwi.

Never use real fruit as a bookmark…unless it’s died kiwi and protected so it CAN work as a bookmark. $5

And not a single sour grape among this bunch! Beaded grape bookmark, $8.

Image of a wooden, engraved banana bookmark on top of a blue ereader cover.

This wooden and engraved banana bookmark is so freaking a-peeling. $9.50

Image of a magnetic bookmark in the shape and color of a red apple.

An apple a day helps you avoid page disarray. That’s how the saying goes, right? Chomp into this magnetic apple bookmark for $3.50

Image of a golden bookmark in the shape of a pineapple.

Finally, this fruit bookmark roundup would not be complete without a great golden pineapple. $3

Build your own bookish fruit salad with pineapple bookends or up your bookmark collection with even more resin bookmarks.

