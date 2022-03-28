Jump into Spring With These Floral Bookish Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Is it spring where you are? While some parts of the country may be prepping for planting season and watching trees bloom, others (like me) are looking at several weeks of ice storms and frigid temps yet to go. Thankfully, we have the option to pick up a book set in a warmer climate and escape into the world of spring greenery, even if it’s just for a little bit. And what better way to keep that spring feeling going than grabbing some bookish, spring items to remind you that a new season will show up eventually, even if it hasn’t yet?

For me, there’s nothing better than glimpsing the first flowers of spring making their way through the still cold dirt to announce the arrival of the season. While flowers are great year-round, there’s something about florals that just feels like springtime and these bookish goods will help you inject flowers into your reading life. Whether you opt for a floral keychain, a decorative bookplate to personalize your home library, or bookends that can double as planters, these items will help you put some spring into both your step and your reading life, no matter the weather.

Put some spring in your step with this bookish keychain, complete with colorful wildflowers. $8

Or maybe you’d like this keyring for your favorite, floral-loving bibliophile. $6

Keep your books safe and sound with this padded book sleeve in a beautiful print. $13

Make this one of your mottos with this cute sticker. $3

This cute T-shirt is the perfect piece for your spring wardrobe! $20

This watercolor print will bring a bit of spring inside your house. $12

Keep your place in your latest read with these pressed flower bookmarks. $10

Use this personalized, floral stamp to remind everyone which books belong to you. $33

Get extra fancy with your personal library with this book embosser with a floral motif. $15

Looking for other bookish things for your spring? Check out these children’s books about spring, some classic novels to read in the springtime, and these forty-one ways to have a bookish spring.