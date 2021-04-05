5 of the Best Children’s Books About Spring
I don’t know about you, but I am excited about spring (besides the allergies it brings). What I’m excited about: birds nesting, warmer weather, planning a garden, and budding trees! What are you excited about? What children’s books about spring are you reading?
Busy Spring: Nature Wakes Up by Sean Taylor and Alex Morss and Cinyee Chiu
A father puts on his sweater with the hole in it, and two siblings know it’s time to garden. There is so much to do: digging, adding to the compost heap, and planting carrots. But the family isn’t the only busy ones around. Bees and bugs are flying by, birds are gathering material for their nests, and tadpoles are zipping around in the water. It’s a busy spring!
Michelle’s Garden: How the First Lady Planted Seeds of Change by Sharee Miller
Former First Lady Michelle Obama wanted to grow the largest kitchen garden ever at the White House, but there was one problem: She had never gardened before. But every big project takes a village, so she enlisted help from local students, the White House staff, and even her husband, President Barack Obama. Her mission to inspire young people to adopt healthy eating habits continues now with her new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi!
We Are The Gardeners by Joanna Gaines and Julianna Swaney
Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper (I love that show!) details her adventures starting her own family garden in this sweet picture book. Starting a garden is a learning experience: failed endeavors, obstacles to overcome (bunnies that eat everything), and gathering knowledge. The Gaines family shares some of what they learn in this book, perfect for spring!
Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring by Kenard Pak
I adore all of Kenard Pak’s beautiful picture books celebrating the seasons. In this one, the days stretch longer, animals creep out from their warm dens, and green begins to grow again. A boy and his dog explore their neighborhood, taking in all the signs that point to spring: the melting brook, the chirping birds, and green growing everywhere.
Norooz A Celebration of Spring! The Persian New Year by Gail Hejazi and Christina Cavallo
Norooz, also known as the Persian New Year, has been observed for over 3,000 year as people celebrate the first day of spring when everything starts anew. The trees will grow new leaves, the flowers new petals, and the grass new greenery. They call this day “Norooz,” or “New Day.” Preparations begin weeks in advance as people plant seeds and go about familiar rituals that usher in the new year.