QUIZ: Which Fictional Librarian are You?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Elisa Shoenberger has been building a library since she was 13. She loves writing about all aspects of books from author interviews, antiquarian books, archives, and everything in between. She also writes regularly for Murder & Mayhem and Library Journal. She's also written articles for Huffington Post, Boston Globe, WIRED, Slate, and many other publications. When she's not writing about reading, she's reading and adventuring to find cool new art. She also plays alto saxophone and occasionally stiltwalks. Find out more on her website or follow her on Twitter @vogontroubadour. View All posts by Elisa Shoenberger

Sourcebooks Landmark From the critically acclaimed author of In My Dreams I Hold A Knife and The Last Housewife comes a gothic Southern thriller about a killer haunting a small Louisiana town, where two outcasts—the preacher's daughter and the boy from the wrong side of the tracks—hold the key to uncovering the truth.



A dark and powerful novel like fans have come to expect from Ashley Winstead, Midnight is the Darkest Hour is an examination of the ways we’ve come to expect love, religion, and stories to save us, the lengths we have to go to in order to take back power, and the monstrous work of being a girl in this world.

Librarians feel like superheroes in real life. They want to make their libraries places for everyone to learn and enjoy, and they are willing to find just the right book or article that you are seeking and/or needing. They’ll chase down that nugget of knowledge you need to know or the critical piece to your argument. On top of that, libraries house more than just books; there are a variety of classes and programs for all ages. People can learn everything from how to use a 3D printer or work with virtual reality to learn the basics of trades. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Nowadays, we are seeing more depictions of awesome librarians in the media. Some librarians are magic in finding those books — and some librarians actually do magic.

But you are here to figure out what kind of librarian that you are. In this quiz, you’ll be asked how you would run your library, from policies on overdue books to cataloging systems. Drawing from movies, television shows, and books, you will learn which librarian character you are most like. A rule keeper or rule breaker? A warrior or a witch? You’ll just have to take the quiz to find out!

Want more librarians? Check out this post about 10 of the Best (and Worst) Fictional Librarians in Literature. Plus, Being a Librarian: Expectations vs. Reality.

All the librarians you could have been: