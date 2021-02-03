Chinelo and Kate love their neighborhood, and the community that can be found there. But after a deadly incident at an arcade, people are moving away and saying all sorts of awful things about their home. Nelo thinks they can weather it…but when Kate’s parents’ store is vandalized, they find themselves in the middle of a media storm and everyone on the outside has opinions on how to fix the neighborhood. And even worse, Kate is pulling away from Nelo. Nelo will have to figure out how to preserve what she loves about her community, and fix her friendships.