Featured Trailer: SONS OF WAR 3: SINNERS by Nicholas Sansbury Smith

To fight evil, you must embrace evil. Book 3 in the Sons of War post-apocalyptic military thriller series from New York Times Bestselling Author Nicholas Sansbury Smith has landed! "Dom Salvatore and his A-team of righteous raiders continue their crusade against crime and corruption in Los Angeles after a second civil war... [Smith's] propulsive plot is a series of action scenes overlaid with twists and reversals, enemies both within and outside the warring factions surprising each other, and occasionally the reader... A solid action thriller on brand for the prolific Smith." — Kirkus Reviews