Featured Trailer: REMARKABLY RUBY by Terri Libenson

Pride. Popularity . . . Poetry? Middle school. Ruby and Mia are total opposites: Ruby is a little awkward, not a “joiner,” and loves to write poetry. While Mia is type A, popular(ish), and wants to be class prez. They used to be friends. But now they have nothing in common anymore. . . . Or do they? Don’t miss the rest of the Emmie & Friends series from bestselling author Terri Libenson: Invisible Emmie, Positively Izzy, Just Jaime, Becoming Brianna, Truly Tyler, and You-Niquely You: An Emmie & Friends Interactive Journal!