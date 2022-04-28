Featured Trailer: LIGHTFALL: SHADOW OF THE BIRD by Tim Probert

If you love graphic novels, Amulet, or Avatar the Last Airbender, don't miss Lightfall: Shadow of the Bird! In the second installment of the award-winning, critically acclaimed Lightfall series, Bea and Cad continue their quest to stop Kest, the mythic bird who stole the sun, and journey into the magical world of Irpa, where epic battles and powerful creatures abound. Kazu Kibuishi, bestselling author of Amulet, says of Lightfall: "Beautifully drawn. Tim Probert has created a world readers will want to visit."