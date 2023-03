Award-winning, bestselling author Sara Pennypacker and Caldecott Medalist Matthew Cordell come together in this hilarious absurdist tale about a precocious girl who transforms her community in surprising ways. With the help of an orphaned badger, a risk-averse boy in a hazmat suit, and the town's librarians, Leeva sets off to discover answers to life's big questions—setting off a chain of events that will change her town forever.