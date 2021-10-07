Featured Trailer: I AM NOT WHO YOU THINK I AM by Eric Rickstad

The gripping new novel from NYT bestselling author Eric Rickstad. "Wicked and smart. Everything you want in a great thriller." — Adrian McKinty, NYT bestselling author of The Chain One secret. Eight cryptic words. Lifetimes of ruin. Wayland Maynard is just eight years old when he sees his father kill himself, finds a cryptic note that reads "I am not who you think I am," and is left reeling with grief and shock. Eight years later, he makes a shocking discovery and becomes certain the note is the key to unlocking a past his mother and others in his town want to keep buried.