Featured Trailer: CONFESSIONS OF AN ALLEGED GOOD GIRL by Joya Goffney

Acclaimed author of Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry Joya Goffney returns with a brand-new powerful (and funny!) novel about Monique, a preacher’s daughter in small-town Texas who goes on a journey of self-love after her boyfriend breaks up with her when she discovers she can’t physically have sex. Filled with humor, heart, a magical friendship trio and a delicious enemies-to-lovers romance, Confessions of An Alleged Good Girl is an unapologetic love letter to reclaiming our bodies and loving ourselves, and finding others who will love us exactly as we are, too.