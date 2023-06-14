8 of the Best F/F Friends to Lovers Romances

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s Pride Month, y’all!! While Pride has been important since its inception in 1970, one year after the infamous Stonewall Riots, it seems especially essential after events of the last few years. There have been multiple hateful and narrow-minded legislative attempts to essentially eradicate members of the LGBTQ+ community and push others back into the closet.

But there has been just as much pushback at these close-minded attempts, and it will continue to happen until it is no longer an issue. Everyone has a right to love who they love; the only requirement is that all parties be consenting adults. As Lin Manuel said in his 2016 Tony acceptance speech, one day after the tragic Pulse Nightclub shooting, “Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love.”

With that accurate statement in mind, I wanted to take a moment to highlight a few F/F friends to lovers romances out there. This is one of my favorite tropes in the romance genre. Funnily enough, it is tied with its polar opposite, enemies/rivals to lovers. And when it’s also sapphic? Chef’s kiss. Without further delay, onto the books!

Adult Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur Margot and Olivia used to be best friends and, for one weekend, something more. However, that didn’t work out, and the two lost touch over the years. When Olivia moves to Seattle for a new start after a divorce, a series of circumstances leads to Margot offering her a place to stay. With the two being in such close quarters, it is the perfect setup for going over what happened all those years ago and seeing if this new season of their life is the perfect opportunity for a second chance.

Show Off by Renee Dahlia Burlesque dancer Charlie is happy that the pandemic is over since it means she can once again return to the stage and restart her friends-with-benefits relationship with Elle. However, Elle has resigned herself to the fact that the carefree Charlie doesn’t want a relationship, and vows to keep their relationship strictly business. Charlie has since realized she does want more, though, and sets out to prove this to Elle.

Can’t Let Her Go by Kianna Alexander (June 20) Peaches and Jamie have so much in common, it makes sense that they are also such good friends. In the current season of their lives, though, both women are looking down the road of possibilities that could result in drastic life changes that will take a lot of adjustment. Do they really want to add more pressure to that by trying to change their relationship from friends to lovers, and will it be successful if they do?

Fall Into You by Georgina Kiersten After Imari leaves her fiancé at the altar, she has to contend with ugly whispers from the community as well as passive aggressive comments from her mother. Wanting to be completely done with that part of her life, she moves to the small town of Appeley and happens to run into Cassidy, a childhood friend. While she was initially looking forward to picking up their platonic relationship from where they left it, she wonders if this set up is the blueprint for something more to develop.

Girlfriend Material by Katia Rose Best friends Allison and Kate have a lot of things in common. But their approach to relationships is not one of them. While Kate prefers one-time hook-ups, Allison is holding out for a steady girlfriend. When she asks Kate for help with flirting, the latter readily agrees. But the lessons soon lead to feelings both have been trying to deny and they’re left needing to face the facts that their feelings for one another are far from platonic.

Young Adult The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar Shireen is fresh off a break-up with her ex-girlfriend Chris when she finds out she’s been chosen as a contestant for a new reality baking show — something she knows will help her family’s business. Things quickly get complicated when she finds out that Chris is also a contestant. And when she begins to develop feelings for her new friend Niamh, it’s all she can do to keep her eye on the prize money and avoid thinking about past and possible future love interests.

Prom and Other Hazards by Jamie Sullivan Between the over-the-top “promposals” and associated price tags, Sam is not a fan of the annual dance. However her best friend and secret crush Tash is. When Sam spots the perfect suit in a storefront, she becomes determined to purchase it, hoping it will give her the much needed confidence to see if Tash is willing to take their relationship from friends to more.

Hot Dog Girl by Jennifer Dugan Lou is determined to have the best summer despite everything working against her, including her crush and co-worker at Magic Castle Playland Nick already having a steady girlfriend. Through a series of misunderstandings, Nick comes to think that Lou and her best friend Seeley are dating, a facade Lou begs her bestie to keep up. As the summer progresses, more changes happen, including Lou wondering if she really wants Nick and if happiness has been right there in front of her all this time.

And there you have it! Just a few F/F friends to lovers you can pick up and start reading right away. I truly hope you find one that is to your liking. Happy reading and stay hydrated.