Ever wanted to be a part of the family Madrigal? Wish you could find out which gift Abuela’s miracle would give you? Can’t stop singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”? Then this quiz is for you! Take this Encanto quiz to find out which member of the family Madrigal you are and, by extension, what book you should read. (Obviously it comes with a book recommendation. Don’t you know where you are?)

Encanto is a musical animated film following a multigenerational Colombian family blessed with a variety of magical gifts. First released in November 2021, it’s the 60th film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, and none of us have been able to get the catchy songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda out of our heads since it hit screens.

Visit the Madrigal’s casita and we’ll tell you where you’d fit into the fantastical family. And after you’ve taken the Encanto quiz, scroll down to find out more about which book you should read! Although the answers come from a wide variety of genres, they generally contain themes of family legacies, power, responsibility, and a touch of magic. Heck, they’re all wonderful books. Maybe you should actually just read all of them!

Encanto Quiz

Thanks for taking this Encanto quiz! Find out more about your result and see all possible book pairings below:

Abuela Alma

You’re Abuela Alma, the tough but caring matriarch of the Madrigal family! That means you should read…

A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende In the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, a pregnant widow and her husband’s brother are left grieving all that they’ve lost, and fearing all that is to come in World War II. They’re offered a new life in Chile thanks to a ship chartered by poet Pablo Neruda. Throughout the rest of their lives, they try to escape the ghosts of their past and find somewhere that feels like home.

Antonio

You’re Antonio, the youngster with a gift for charming animals of all shapes and sizes! That means you should read…

When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo Nonbinary cleric Chih and their companions are anxiously waiting to be saved by mammoths as they come face to face with a hungry band of tigers. To buy time, the cleric tells an intricate and transporting story of a tiger and her scholar lover — a story the tigers can’t help but listen to, and correct from a tiger’s perspective along the way.

Bruno

You’re Bruno, a reclusive and misunderstood psychic waiting to be welcomed back to the family Madrigal! That means you should read…

Here and Now and Then by Mike Chen Secret agent Kin is sent on a simple time travel mission from 2142 to 1996, but when something goes wrong, he can’t get back to his own time. Eighteen years later, a rescue crew finds him, but can he return to his past/future life?

Camilo

You’re Camilo, the trickster with magical shapeshifting abilities! That means you should read…

Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James Three years after a mysterious boy goes missing, a tracker known for his powerful nose is hired to find him. The tracker is joined by a strange search party of unexpected characters, including a man who can shapeshift into a leopard. Drawing on African mythology, it’s an epic tale of power, ambition, and mystery.

Dolores

You’re Dolores, the quiet cousin who knows everyone’s secrets! That means you should read…

The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older Ramon is a hospital security guard by day and a DJ by night. He never met his aunt Marisol, as she disappeared during the Cuban Revolution before he was born. But once her spirit starts following him around and rediscovering her own story through his dreams, Ramon must uncover what happened to her in order to set her free.

Isabela

You’re Isabela, the sister who gets all the luck and has a magical green thumb! That means you should read…

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron Briseis was born with a gift to grow seeds to full plants with one touch — and the ability to handle dangerous plants crucial for powerful potions. After the death of a relative leaves Briseis with a large estate, she hopes she can use its gardens to harness her magic. But as strangers show up on her doorstep in search of rare elixirs, she learns the estate has a secret history.

Julieta

You’re Julieta, the talented chef whose food can cure any malady! That means you should read…

Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune by Roselle Lim Natalie is devastated when her estranged mother passes away. But with grief comes a big opportunity: With her grandmother’s old restaurant and cookbook, she can finally achieve her dream of being a chef. But as she works through the cookbook, she realizes her grandmother’s recipes have mystical powers to do more than just fill your stomach.

Luisa

You’re Luisa, the super strong oldest sister who will do anything to help her family! That means you should read…

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo Yejide has reluctantly accepted her destiny as the next woman in her family line to take on the role of escorting the souls of her Trinidad and Tobago city’s residents to the afterlife. Darwin has broken from his family’s Rastafarian tradition of avoiding death by taking a job as a gravedigger. When Yejide and Darwin meet at the gates of their city’s largest cemetery, they must reckon with restless spirits and their own destinies.

Mirabel

You’re Mirabel, the late-blooming protagonist with a heart of gold! That means you should read…

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova As the end of Orquídea Divina’s life draws near, she summons her descendants to collect their secretive inheritance. Seven years later, her strange gifts have affected her family in unique ways. But when someone tries to destroy Orquídea’s line by picking them off one by one, the family travels to Ecuador to discover the matriarch’s secrets before it’s too late.

Pepa

You’re Pepa, the mercurial aunt whose emotions change the weather! That means you should read…

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse When winter solstice and a rare solar eclipse coincide, a tale of destiny, prophecy, and magic unfurls. A traveler with the power to sooth waters with song travels the seas to deliver a seemingly harmless passenger to a distant land inspired by pre-Columbian America, but his arrival means the world will never be the same.

