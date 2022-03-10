QUIZ: Can You Match the Literary Animal to Its Book?
From children’s classics to whimsical fantasy to thought-provoking award winners, animals are some of the most memorable characters in the literary world’s beloved books. If you love books and animals, you can probably name plenty of classic books featuring lovable critters. But can you match the animal character to the book in which it appeared? Take this literary animal quiz to find out!
This quiz has a little bit of it all, from dogs and cats to lions and elephants and beyond. We’ll give you the name and type of animal, and you pick which of the four books listed introduced readers to that character. Some are well-known classics, and some are a little harder to spot. Perhaps you’ll leave with a few new books to add to your TBR!
Literary Animal Quiz
If you’re looking for more books about animals, Book Riot has got plenty of recommendations for you! Check out this list of familiars and animal companions in literature, or these great graphic novels and comics about animals. If you’re looking for books for the young readers in your life, you might enjoy this list of children’s books about hero pets or these middle grade books for animal lovers.
Quiz Answers (Spoiler Alert!)
Here are the correct answers to the above quiz:
- Pongo the dog from The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith
- Aslan the lion from Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis
- Flopsy the rabbit from The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
- Behemoth the cat from The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov
- Old Dan the dog from Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls
- Rosie the elephant from Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen
- Richard Parker the tiger from Life of Pi by Yann Martel
- Templeton the rat from Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
- Old Deuteronomy the cat from Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot
- Boxer the horse from Animal Farm by George Orwell
- Nailah the lionare from Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
- Noboru Wataya the cat from The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami
- Pearl the dog from The Round House by Louise Erdrich
- Hathi the elephant from The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
- Apollo the dog from The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
- Scrabble the rat from Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
- Merrylegs the horse from Black Beauty by Anna Sewell
- Jamie Fox-Pickle the dog from To All the Boys I Loved Before by Jenny Han
- Duck Ellington the duck from Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band by Kwame Alexander
- Barrabás the dog from The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende