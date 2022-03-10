QUIZ: Can You Match the Literary Animal to Its Book?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

From children’s classics to whimsical fantasy to thought-provoking award winners, animals are some of the most memorable characters in the literary world’s beloved books. If you love books and animals, you can probably name plenty of classic books featuring lovable critters. But can you match the animal character to the book in which it appeared? Take this literary animal quiz to find out!

This quiz has a little bit of it all, from dogs and cats to lions and elephants and beyond. We’ll give you the name and type of animal, and you pick which of the four books listed introduced readers to that character. Some are well-known classics, and some are a little harder to spot. Perhaps you’ll leave with a few new books to add to your TBR!

Literary Animal Quiz

If you’re looking for more books about animals, Book Riot has got plenty of recommendations for you! Check out this list of familiars and animal companions in literature, or these great graphic novels and comics about animals. If you’re looking for books for the young readers in your life, you might enjoy this list of children’s books about hero pets or these middle grade books for animal lovers.

