Eight Weird Horror Novels for Super Strange Scares

We did it. We made to the Friday before Labor Day. Hope you can get some reading in over the long weekend. 8 Weird Horror Novels for Super Strange Scares sometimes a weird little horror book that doesn’t have a real solid genre home is exactly what hits the spot. I love an oddball book, something that doesn’t necessarily fit in a subgenre quite right. Too scary for regular fiction, not scary enough for the horror buffs, not thrilling enough for a thriller. These in-betweeners can be just as entertaining and unsettling as any other horror novel. In fact, they can sometimes be more unsettling because you’re not expecting it as tensions rise and dread creeps up your spine.

The Best Sci-fi and Fantasy Books Coming Out This Fall, According to Goodreads After an eventful summer, we are super looking forward to the official start of biggest season in publishing. Goodreads is holding us down with their roundups of some of the best horror (which we reviewed here), science fiction, and fantasy books to look forward to with the new season. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



YA Thrillers Like A GOOD GIRL'S GUIDE TO MURDER Precocious teen girls solving mysteries is a trope I'll never tire of thanks to Nancy Drew and Veronica Mars. Lucky for me and fans of teen sleuths everywhere, it's a very popular genre. The fact that Holly Jackson's thrilling YA trilogy, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, has been turned into a series on the BBC and Netflix is just the proof in the pudding. YA thrillers like A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are here to stay. The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Because this list mostly stays the same week to week and is not diverse in any sense of the word, I've also included a couple new releases out this week that deserve a wider readership. Maybe they'll make their way onto this list in weeks to come!