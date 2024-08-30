Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Precocious teen girls solving mysteries is a trope I’ll never tire of thanks to Nancy Drew and Veronica Mars. Lucky for me and fans of teen sleuths everywhere, it’s a very popular genre. The fact that Holly Jackson’s thrilling YA trilogy, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, has been turned into a series on the BBC and Netflix is just the proof in the pudding. YA thrillers like A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder are here to stay.

It’s a genre that, much like many women’s (admittedly often questionable and sometimes problematic) obsession with true crime, taps into our primordial desire to find meaning and order in the world. Violence is so often senseless, and girls and women are all too familiar with the fear that constantly hangs over our heads because of it. But in stories like these, we get to see girls take back the narrative—and the power—from the people who would take it from them. Not to mention, maybe if the teen sleuths in these YA thrillers like A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder can save themselves and their loved ones, or at least find out the truth, then maybe we can, too. That’s not always something we get in the real world.