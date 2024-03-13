Eating in the Club- Cookbooks and Foodie Memoirs for Your Book Club

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

With the focus on food and drink that bookclubs — and by extension, this newsletter — I thought it’d be cool for a book club to have a session (or two) that focused on foodie memoirs, or just cookbooks. Food is such a big part of culture, and I think making recipes from the book a book club is reading is a way to engage with the reading in a more visceral way.

Below, I’ve got foodie memoirs, straight cookbooks, food histories, and more. But first, I want to share a recipe with y’all that had me in a vice grip this weekend.