8 Ridiculously-Good Fantasy Books Like Baldur’s Gate

It was a hard-won campaign, but you did it. You nurtured a character from the start — made a backstory, rolled the dice, chose your feats, and equipped your character. You met a ragtag group of explorers that journeyed through the continent of Faerûn to defeat evil. And you did it. Victory feels good, plus the treasure is a nice bonus (or the only bonus, depending on your alignment). There may have been laughs and losses along the way, but the world is safe…for now. Putting away your weapons, whether sword and sphere, or offensive magic spells, seems so anticlimactic. What do you do? You could always play the game again and find the special cow level — oh wait, wrong series…

The answer is obvious: read more books like Baldur’s Gate. Since its inception, Dungeons and Dragons has generated so many books and games. Right now, it feels like a particularly momentous time for readers who want the feeling of a dungeon crawl, a ragtag team of adventurers, and a big quest. In honor of Baldur’s Gate and the source material it’s based on, here’s a list of books that feel like the video/tabletop game. It’s a healthy mix of more serious campaigns and some books that may lampoon the adventuring worlds we are used to.