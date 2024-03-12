Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Spring is finally here (sorry, allergy havers)! If you enjoy reading outside, now is your time. Stuff your books in a tote and find a lovely spot; take your ereader to a place where you can people watch and read; or pop in your earbuds and go for a lovely walk amongst nature while catching up on your audiobooks. If you are looking for your next read, these book clubs have you covered! Peruse the list to know what “everyone” is reading this month, or find a book club to join in as little or as much as you’d like. Almost all of these are virtual book clubs offer various ways to join in, and they usually round out the month with an author chat. So what did these book clubs pick for March 2024?

Oprah doesn’t have a set schedule for her book club, but this month, she picked a memoir to read. Jenna Bush picked two titles this month in celebration of her book club turning five. There’s a YA novel about gentrification, a novel about a captain spy during the Vietnam War, a historical YA novel on banned/challenged book lists, as well as Palestinian literature, a thriller with a fictional true crime podcast, Tommy Orange’s new historical novel, and more!