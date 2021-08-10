Create Your Dream Vacation Trip and We’ll Recommend To You A Book About Girls in STEM
No matter the time of year, there is always adventure to be had. If you could go anywhere and do anything right at this moment, what visions fill your mind? Do you want to go backpacking and climb the icy peaks of Mount Everest? Is it a goal to visit all the Major League Baseball Stadiums in reverence? Would it make your year to fly to a new country and stop at the birthplace of your favorite author? While polishing off some of the newest middle grade books, I’ve enjoyed reading about a group of characters whose dreams span time and space: girls in STEM.
Each character has a fascination with science, technology, engineering, and/or mathematics. Sometimes their talents and passions get them into scrapes, such as when Maya from Maya and the Robot by Eve Ewing upsets her middle school science fair with one of her creations. Other times, math and science help characters process death, divorce, and their own identities as they navigate middle school and family dynamics. Because of tenacity, smarts, and compassion, each girl is able to pursue her dreams.
Whatever your current dream, I want to encourage you to have fun planning out your next adventure by taking this quiz while also receiving a reading recommendation for books about girls in STEM! Let’s get started.
Interested in reading other books about middle schoolers? Check out this list of middle grade fiction about the environment. Curious about other books about girls in STEM? Here are the books I recommend:
A Problematic Paradox by Eliot Sappingfield
Grasping Mysteries: Girls Who Loved Math by Jeannine Atkins
Much Ado About Baseball by Rajani LaRocca
Real by Carol Cujec
Maya and the Robot by Eve Ewing
Violet and the Pie of Life by Debra Green
Clues to the Universe by Christina Li
Hazel’s Theory of Evolution by Jenn Bigelow