Create Your Dream Vacation Trip and We’ll Recommend To You A Book About Girls in STEM

James Patterson’s MAX EINSTEIN series The planet is running out of time—and there is no Planet B. Max Einstein and her friends are World Champions in this newest adventure, where they: GET OUTDOORS - From racing across glaciers in Greenland to visiting the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, twelve-year-old genius Max and her friends live for adventure. TAKE ACTION- Whenever there's a problem to solve, the kids work better together! NEVER GIVE UP-Max has one more surprise in her playbook, and if she's going to pull it off, she needs her team. Whoever said that kids can't save the world?

No matter the time of year, there is always adventure to be had. If you could go anywhere and do anything right at this moment, what visions fill your mind? Do you want to go backpacking and climb the icy peaks of Mount Everest? Is it a goal to visit all the Major League Baseball Stadiums in reverence? Would it make your year to fly to a new country and stop at the birthplace of your favorite author? While polishing off some of the newest middle grade books, I’ve enjoyed reading about a group of characters whose dreams span time and space: girls in STEM.

Each character has a fascination with science, technology, engineering, and/or mathematics. Sometimes their talents and passions get them into scrapes, such as when Maya from Maya and the Robot by Eve Ewing upsets her middle school science fair with one of her creations. Other times, math and science help characters process death, divorce, and their own identities as they navigate middle school and family dynamics. Because of tenacity, smarts, and compassion, each girl is able to pursue her dreams.

Whatever your current dream, I want to encourage you to have fun planning out your next adventure by taking this quiz while also receiving a reading recommendation for books about girls in STEM! Let’s get started.

Interested in reading other books about middle schoolers? Check out this list of middle grade fiction about the environment. Curious about other books about girls in STEM? Here are the books I recommend:

A Problematic Paradox by Eliot Sappingfield

Grasping Mysteries: Girls Who Loved Math by Jeannine Atkins

Much Ado About Baseball by Rajani LaRocca

Real by Carol Cujec

Maya and the Robot by Eve Ewing

Violet and the Pie of Life by Debra Green

Clues to the Universe by Christina Li

Hazel’s Theory of Evolution by Jenn Bigelow