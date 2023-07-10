How and Where to Find Discount Children’s Books

1. Shop Library Sales

In addition to checking out books from your local library for free, library book sales can be a great place to pick up used children’s books at a steep discount. Often these sales happen once or twice a year and are run by the Friends of the Library or a similar group. Sale shoppers can pick up used children’s books (and all other kinds of books, too) for a couple of dollars apiece. Some sales even have days where patrons can bring in grocery bags and fill them to the brim with books for a set fee per bag. Bigger libraries or the main branches of larger library systems may also have stores that sell used books year-round. Asking your local librarians if they know of places to get discounted children’s books can also be a way to find out about local consignment or charity sales taking place in your area.