Full disclosure: I was an editorial intern at Beacon Press when they published this book in paperback in 2013, and I interviewed the author for Beacon’s blog. However, most educators agree with me that this book belongs on almost any disability history syllabus.

The second book in Beacon’s Revisioning History series, this is an overview of disability in what is now the U.S. from pre-1492 to the present. You may not have known about the extent of ableist laws in U.S. history: eugenics, sterilization programs, institutions, and the ugly laws, which punished people with certain disabilities for appearing in public. The book also covers the protests that led to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the later civil rights law, the Americans with Disabilities Act, in 1990.