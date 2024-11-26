The Best New Book Releases Out November 26, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

It’s a good day. NPR has released their huge, interactive list of their Books We Love, and we are geeking out. As usual, readers can sort the mega list by what they’re feeling, and are able to choose from options like “eye-opening reads” to “realistic fiction” to “it’s all geek to me.” You can also keep adding fields to sort by until you arrive at your one, perfect read. Oh NPR, the book lovers you are.

After you’ve played around with that bit, Danika Ellis has a great Read Harder wrap-up survey to participate in. And, even if you haven’t read anything towards our Read Harder challenge, it could still be interesting to see what kind of book year your fellow readers had when Danika comes back with the results.