December Historical Fiction Releases to Cozy Up With
Cozy Up With December’s New Historical Fiction Releases
December’s historical fiction new releases are perfect for cozy winter reading, whether you have a lap dog—or cat—to join you or not. I think having a cuddle buddy adds to the experience, but that’s just me. Regardless, these December historical fiction books will keep you busy reading through the short days and long nights.
Is BookTok Past Its Peak?
I don’t believe BookTok has passed its peak. More accurately, it’s evolving in various ways. I agree with the sources here that it has become so commonplace or integral to book marketing that it no longer stands out as a novelty. It still generates sales, so that’s something. If it went the other way, then it’d be officially dead, and the hype would have worn off. BookTok may no longer be signing new authors, but its impact remains, particularly in genres such as romance and fantasy.
10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of December
With new books, there are so many options—where do you even start? I could read about how interacting with the natural world can benefit humanity in a myriad of ways. Or, I could learn about the history of the Atlantic Ocean. Or maybe I’ll learn more about vegan Caribbean cuisine. Or, what about an in-depth history of the fall of Tsar Nicholas II and the rise of the Soviet Union?
Podcasts, Adaptations, And Top Mysteries, Oh My!
Publishing and entertainment may slow down at the end of the year, but I still managed to find news and goodies for mystery fans to have on their radar, as well as so many great books to have on your end-of-year TBR list.
The Most Wonderful New Comics and Graphic Novels of December
Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift for that special comics lover in your life or a reward for your own perseverance through a hectic time of year, these comics will help you out. Just be sure that, when you’re compiling a list of graphic novels to buy, you check that list twice: publication dates can change faster than you-know-who can circumnavigate the globe with a sleigh full of presents.
8 Queer Romance Comics
The stories of queer romance that began as webcomics are numerous, and there are still a number of great queer comics to find online. Publishing also caught up to the popularity of queer romance comics, so you can find a ton of great physical comics volumes for your collection. But learning the history of queer underground publishing, and how queer people have always managed to tell their stories is important—no matter the public allowance, queerness can’t be stamped out. These comics about queer romance—which include a mix of YA and adult titles—give an excellent repose from the world, and serve as a reminder that there are always more stories worth reading.
New YA Book Releases This Week, December 4, 2024
I suspect that I speak for many of us who are breathing both a sigh of relief that we’re in the final month of the wretched year 2024 and holding my breath about what 2025 may bring in with it. In either case, one thing is true: there are still books coming out, and we still have the ability to read and fill our lives with good things.
A Must-Read Book on Ways to Make the World More Accessible for All
Yu has worked incredibly hard to make the text as accessible—in so many different ways—as possible. As a kid, Yu was in a car accident that paralyzed her right arm, and later she was diagnosed with PTSD. She uses her personal experience as a springboard, sharing anecdotes from her life to help illustrate her points. She organizes her book based on topics, each with easy-to-follow structures that take readers by the hand and lead them through her ideas. And, the chapters build on one another, helping readers understand her points.
