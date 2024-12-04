December Historical Fiction Releases to Cozy Up With

The stories of queer romance that began as webcomics are numerous, and there are still a number of great queer comics to find online. Publishing also caught up to the popularity of queer romance comics, so you can find a ton of great physical comics volumes for your collection. But learning the history of queer underground publishing, and how queer people have always managed to tell their stories is important—no matter the public allowance, queerness can’t be stamped out. These comics about queer romance—which include a mix of YA and adult titles—give an excellent repose from the world, and serve as a reminder that there are always more stories worth reading.