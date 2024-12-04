10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of December
The holiday season is upon us! I don’t know about you, but I’m up to my ears in sugar cookies, yards of wrapping paper, and endless spools of twinkly lights. Everywhere I turn, there’s a new holiday movie to watch, another greeting card to send out, or another event to attend. Sometimes, I just want to retreat to a corner and read a good book.
Of course, as a fan of true stories, nonfiction is always at the top of my to-be-read pile. With new books, there are so many options—where do you even start? I could read about how interacting with the natural world can benefit humanity in a myriad of ways. Or, I could learn about the history of the Atlantic Ocean. Or maybe I’ll learn more about vegan Caribbean cuisine. Or, what about an in-depth history of the fall of Tsar Nicholas II and the rise of the Soviet Union?
In celebration of true stories, I’ve collected 10 of some of the most exciting nonfiction titles hitting shelves in December. You might be new to nonfiction or a true stories pro, but whatever the case, there’s sure to be something on this list that catches your eye.
All publication dates are subject to change.
Jimmy’s Faith: James Baldwin, Disidentification, and the Queer Possibilities of Black Religion by Christopher W. Hunt (December 3rd)
James Baldwin’s relationship to Christianity is complex, to say the least. Despite rejecting faith in his younger years, he continued to use Christian symbols in his writing. In Jimmy’s Faith, Hunt explores how Baldwin redefines these symbols, creating his own spiritual vision. Baldwin’s work challenges Christian theology, disrupts gender norms, and reimagines Black childhood as a symbol of hope.
Ocean: A History of the Atlantic Before Columbus by John Haywood (December 3rd)
While many histories treat European exploration as beginning with Christopher Columbus, John Haywood has a different perspective. Ocean centers around how European innovation prepared them for the Age of Discovery, providing vital technologies for explorations centuries later.
The Last Tsar: The Abdication of Nicholas II and the Fall of the Romanovs by Tsuyoshi Hasegawa (December 3rd)
Prior to his removal from power in 1917, Tsar Nicholas II refused to compromise with the people’s representatives, paving the way for political unrest and his seemingly inevitable downfall. Hasegawa examines how Nicholas II’s resistance to social reform led to revolution and the fall of the Russian Empire.
Good Nature: Why Seeing, Smelling, Hearing, and Touching Plants is Good for Our Health by Kathy Willis (December 3rd)
Dr. Kathy Willis believes that interacting with the natural world improves one’s health, and she has the science to back it up. Willis delves into the science behind the idea that engaging with nature can benefit humanity. She also examines the barriers to implementing more green spaces, especially in urban environments.
Giant Love: Edna Ferber, Her Best-selling Novel of Texas, and the Making of a Classic American Film by Julie Gilbert (December 3rd)
Edna Ferber, a reporter by trade, rose to fame for her Pulitzer Prize-winning work in fiction. She is most well known for her 1953 novel Giant, which was made into a film starring Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Dean. At first, Feber wasn’t interested in having her novel made into a movie. But Academy Award-winning director George Stevens convinced Ferber to agree, and the classic American film adaptation of Giant was born.
A Century of Tomorrows: How Imagining the Future Shapes the Present by Glenn Adamson (December 3rd)
A Century of Tomorrows is the perfect book for the deep thinker, as it noodles over ideas around the evolution of futurology, the art and science of predicting the future. It traces the rise of futurists in the 20th century, who shifted from mystical predictions to data-driven forecasting. It also examines the ideas of key figures like Buckminster Fuller, Ursula LeGuin, and Timothy Leary.
Island Vegan: 75 Flavorful Recipes from the Caribbean: Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Dominican Republic & More by Lloyd Rose (December 10th)
In his new cookbook, Lloyd Rose describes the rich culinary tradition of plant-based recipes in Caribbean cooking. Through his mouth-watering recipes, Rose illustrates how a plant-focused cooking style aligns with traditional Caribbean cooking practices that he learned growing up. Recipes include Haitian Légume, Piña Colada Ice Cream, and Loaded Dal Puri Roti.
The Afterlife Is Letting Go by Brandon Shimoda (December 10th)
In The Afterlife Is Letting Go, author Brandon Shimoda examines the enduring legacy of the imprisonment of Japanese Americans during WWII. Through extensive research into incarceration locations and interviews with families impacted by the event, Shimoda connects the internment of Japanese American citizens to present-day patterns of struggles for justice and equality.
The Sourdough Bible: The Ultimate Resource for Great Bread at Home by Elaine Boddy (December 17)
With its rich and full flavor, there’s nothing like eating sourdough bread. But making sourdough? That’s a different matter altogether. Elaine Boddy is here to make it easy, giving bakers a wealth of information all in one cookbook. Whether you are new to the art of making sourdough or you’re an old pro, there’s something for everyone in The Sourdough Bible.
I Will Scream to the World: My Story. My Fight. My Hope for Girls Everywhere. by Jaha Marie Dukureh (December 24)
After her family arranged for her to be married at 15, on her wedding night, Jaha Marie Dukureh learned that she had undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) as an infant. Her experience led her to found Safe Hands for Girls, a nonprofit that campaigned for banning FGM in Gambia. In I Will Scream to the World, Dukureh tells her story, highlighting her commitment to the banning of child marriage and FGM worldwide.
