10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of December

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

The holiday season is upon us! I don’t know about you, but I’m up to my ears in sugar cookies, yards of wrapping paper, and endless spools of twinkly lights. Everywhere I turn, there’s a new holiday movie to watch, another greeting card to send out, or another event to attend. Sometimes, I just want to retreat to a corner and read a good book.

Of course, as a fan of true stories, nonfiction is always at the top of my to-be-read pile. With new books, there are so many options—where do you even start? I could read about how interacting with the natural world can benefit humanity in a myriad of ways. Or, I could learn about the history of the Atlantic Ocean. Or maybe I’ll learn more about vegan Caribbean cuisine. Or, what about an in-depth history of the fall of Tsar Nicholas II and the rise of the Soviet Union?