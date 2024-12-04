Podcasts, Adaptations, And Top Mysteries, Oh My!
Publishing and entertainment may slow down at the end of the year, but I still managed to find news and goodies for mystery fans to have on their radar, as well as so many great books to have on your end-of-year TBR list!
Libro.fm’s Top 10 Audiobooks of 2024
Libro.fm compiled a “best of” 2024 list “based on sales through our 3,000+ independent bookshop partners.” This is a great list with many genres, including two mystery books: We Solve Murders by Richard Osman, narrated by Nicola Walker, and The God of the Woods by Liz Moore, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld. They are both good picks worth reading! From the other books on the list (that I’ve read), I highly recommend Ina Garten’s memoir, which I found utterly surprising in who I thought she was versus who she really is. I loved with my whole heart TJ Klunes’ Somewhere Beyond the Sea and Percival Everett’s James, which is exceptional and deserves every. single. award. It’s also super accessible in case you haven’t picked it up thinking that it’ll be a “hard” read.
Acorn TV December 2024 Schedule Announced
For those who already subscribe to the Acorn TV streaming app, or those looking for a streamer with a lot of mystery shows, here’s what will be releasing in December.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Will Solve a New Mystery in Season 2
In the age of “new shows have to be watched a billion times on its first day of release in order to even be considered for renewal,” it was not guaranteed that an adaptation from a book trilogy would get more than one season. If you were holding your breath awaiting news, you can now relax, since there will be a second season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which will follow the second book, Good Girl, Bad Blood.
Sam Sanders Chats With Ronny Chieng
Sam Sanders sat down with Ronny Chieng on his new The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW. Chieng discusses many things, including the current state of Hollywood and comedy, along with the book and adaptation of Interior Chinatown. Bonus: you can listen to the podcast episode or watch it. (And if you’re not already listening to Sam Sanders on his other podcast Vibe Check—with Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford—I highly recommend it!)
Speaking of Podcasts: All the Books!
Liberty and Emily chat new releases, including The Last King of California by Jordan Harper, Darkly by Marisha Pessl, and Hotel Lucky Seven by Kōtarō Isaka, Brian Bergstrom (translator). Plus, if you didn’t know, Cher just put out the first part of her memoir!
Harvey Guillén, Peter Stormare & Teresa Ruiz Lead The King Of The Peso Podcast For Audible
The true crime memoir Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a Border Family by Pietro La Greca Jr.—which is for fans of reading about history, con men, and money laundering—is being adapted into an Audible original podcast that will start on Thanksgiving day!
