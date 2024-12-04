Podcasts, Adaptations, And Top Mysteries, Oh My!

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Publishing and entertainment may slow down at the end of the year, but I still managed to find news and goodies for mystery fans to have on their radar, as well as so many great books to have on your end-of-year TBR list!

Acorn TV December 2024 Schedule Announced

For those who already subscribe to the Acorn TV streaming app, or those looking for a streamer with a lot of mystery shows, here’s what will be releasing in December.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Will Solve a New Mystery in Season 2

In the age of “new shows have to be watched a billion times on its first day of release in order to even be considered for renewal,” it was not guaranteed that an adaptation from a book trilogy would get more than one season. If you were holding your breath awaiting news, you can now relax, since there will be a second season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which will follow the second book, Good Girl, Bad Blood.

Sam Sanders Chats With Ronny Chieng

Sam Sanders sat down with Ronny Chieng on his new The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW. Chieng discusses many things, including the current state of Hollywood and comedy, along with the book and adaptation of Interior Chinatown. Bonus: you can listen to the podcast episode or watch it. (And if you’re not already listening to Sam Sanders on his other podcast Vibe Check—with Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford—I highly recommend it!)