The Most Wonderful New Comics and Graphic Novels of December

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

You’ve made it to the last new releases list of 2024! Give yourself a pat on the back — and maybe one of these comics — to celebrate.

In this edition, you can look forward to new manga series about finding strength in who you are, and the return of older series and characters that are sure to bring comfort and joy during this nostalgic season of the year. You’ll also find more serious stories that explore how characters cope — or don’t — with difficult times, and who must inevitably learn that you can’t run away from your problems. December can bring many intense and conflicting feelings, so it’s nice to have a variety of stories that allow us to either see our problems in a new way or just forget about all the unpleasantness for a while.