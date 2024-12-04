The Most Wonderful New Comics and Graphic Novels of December
You’ve made it to the last new releases list of 2024! Give yourself a pat on the back — and maybe one of these comics — to celebrate.
In this edition, you can look forward to new manga series about finding strength in who you are, and the return of older series and characters that are sure to bring comfort and joy during this nostalgic season of the year. You’ll also find more serious stories that explore how characters cope — or don’t — with difficult times, and who must inevitably learn that you can’t run away from your problems. December can bring many intense and conflicting feelings, so it’s nice to have a variety of stories that allow us to either see our problems in a new way or just forget about all the unpleasantness for a while.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift for that special comics lover in your life or a reward for your own perseverance through a hectic time of year, these comics will help you out. Just be sure that, when you’re compiling a list of graphic novels to buy, you check that list twice: publication dates can change faster than you-know-who can circumnavigate the globe with a sleigh full of presents!
Cemetery Kids Don’t Die Volume One by Zac Thompson and Daniel Irizarri (Dec 3)
The Dreamwave is a gaming console that people play while they’re asleep, making it the perfect method of escape for the Cemetery Kids, four friends whose real lives are anything but fun and games. Their attempts to use a horror game to forget their problems take a dark turn when the game refuses to let them go.
Rainbows After Storms Volume One by Luka Kobachi (Dec 10)
Chidori and Nanoha used to be best friends, and they still are, but now they are also lovers — in secret. As they enjoy the new changes in their relationship, they also have to weather tough times as they struggle to keep the extent of their affection for each other under wraps.
Star Trek Explorer: A Year to the Day That I Saw Myself Die and Other Stories by Various Creators (Dec 10)
This hardcover anthology features stories that span multiple Treks. Including such noted creators as Walter Koenig (that’s Chekov to you) and Una McCormack, who has written multiple Star Trek novels, you’re bound to find tales that satisfy even the most particular sci-fi nerd within this collection!
Dandadan Volume Ten by Yokinobu Tatsu (Dec 17)
Enjoying the recent anime? Then get caught up on the manga that inspired it! In Volume 10, Momo navigates various dangers on the way to school, only to end up grounded by her grandmother. How are Momo and Okarun supposed to keep fighting all those aliens and evil spirits now?
Death of Wolverine Omnibus by Various Creators (Dec 17)
Wait a minute, isn’t Wolverine’s whole deal that he’s unkillable? Generally, yes, but as we learned from Logan (spoilers, I guess), there are some things that even an indestructible mutant can’t bounce back from…at least not right away. This hardcover omnibus collection will fill you in on the whole story.
How Could You by Ren Strapp (Dec 17)
In Europe, Olene and Yona are ready to start fresh and discover new things about themselves — or so they think. Meanwhile, back stateside, the ex-girlfriends they left behind struggle to find their own sense of peace and fulfillment.
Escaping Peril by Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes (Dec 24)
The Wings of Fire series of graphic novel adaptations continues! Peril is an efficient and deadly fighter, but what if she wants to be more than that? She gets the chance to prove her worth through an unexpected team-up and a confrontation with someone she once would have given everything for.
The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch Volume One by Ameko Kaerudo and Yorifuji (Dec 31)
As a tea witch, Remy is supposed to be unimpressive and unobtrusive, with powers just capable of brewing tea for wealthy nobles and royalty. But when she starts demonstrating some truly incredible gifts, what will the other witches — not to mention a lovely princess to whom Remy serves tea — think?
