New YA Book Releases This Week, December 4, 2024

This new novel has comps to Far From The Tree by Robin Benway and We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds, meaning that if you’re looking for a novel that blends realism with a bit of the fantastical, this will be up your alley. It is also a “one magical summer” story, which is something I can never get enough of myself.

Clae lives with her mom in coastal Massachusetts. It’s always just been she and her mom, as her dad took off when she was born. That’s at least the story mom has told her. To make things more complicated, not only does Clae have this strange family history, she’s one of the only Black girls in her community.

Things start to get suspicious, though, as she starts to discover clues about a part of her family history that doesn’t jive with what mom has told her. These clues are coming from someone Clae calls her fairy god somebody. Now, having scored the internship of a lifetime in New York City, Clae plans to expand her skills in investigation to learn the truth behind the clues.

Clae quickly befriends two other girls during her New York City summer, and not only do they have an amazing time getting to know the bustling, brilliant city, but Clae has decided to exercise her talents even further to figure out who her fairy god somebody is. There’s a big secret about her own family history that someone has tried hard to bury, but Clae is bound and determined to find the truth.

It’s a summer of incredible friendship, of a fantastic internship, and of finding out who you truly are when the truths have too often been hidden.