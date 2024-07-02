Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Happy July, SFF fans! It’s already hot as summer in Arrakis in many places, which is the perfect time to take a great book to the beach and cool off. All books are beach reads if you read them at the beach! And who doesn’t want to read SFF year-round??! But if you go in the water, be sure to watch out for krakens. And sharks. And hostile merfolk. And…

For your reading enjoyment this month, we have an Arthurian fantasy; alternate history set in 15th-century West Africa; a historical epic with shades of The Godfather + dragon relics; a specialty shop that sells dreams — literally; a Spice Carrier who comes up with plans to escape while traveling between the eight kingdom spice gates; adventurous kids who accidentally summon a 300-year-old ghost pirate; and more! Plus, at the end of the post, find out which hugely-popular fantasy series has a new book coming out this month. (Hint: More like witch hugely-popular fantasy series, lol.)