From the novels of Sarah J. Maas to the blockbuster success of Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, novels combining epic fantasy and romance (aka romantasy) are having a moment. Especially popular are dark tales that plunge main characters into fights for their survival against magical, evil foes and serve up a dose of romantic tension along the way. Whether set in a castle with a cursed and beastly prince, a court full of bloodthirsty vampires, or a generational war between rival, magical families, these dark romantasy books will transport readers to fantastical and dangerous worlds.

In addition to its success in publishing, dark romantasy also has legions of fans online, especially on Bookstagram and TikTok, where authors have gained loyal followings for their work in the genre. Creators highlight favorite authors like Scarlett St. Clair and Brigid Kemmerer and explore the magical worlds that are unfurled over multiple books in popular series. Book review accounts focus on everything from faerie-specific dark romance to books with extra action and adventure. Whether you’re a fan of faerie wars and romances, courtly intrigue, or sprawling fantasy epics, these dark romantasy books will be sure to delight you.