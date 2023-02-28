magical audiobook design on tote bag
Cute Audiobook Merch for Passionate Listeners

I have to be honest. I’m a bit new to the audiobook club. By that I mean that I have mostly associated audiobooks with long road trips. While driving across the United States, my mom and other adults in my life would listen to audiobooks of the self-help variety while I daydream in the back seat. Dear reader, I was wrong.

The last year has shaken up my perception of audiobooks. They are no longer just something to pass the hours on a long car ride. They offer a new way to consume and experience the bookish world. Whether it’s a fantasy novel or book of poetry, there is an audiobook that can appeal to most. I’ve dabbled in a variety of genres and I can totally see the benefits in pressing play on some self-improvements books. Let’s just say, I’ve come around.

To celebrate my new love for audiobooks, I’ve been on the hunt for some delightful goodies. I’ve found a variety of items from stickers to tote bags all on Etsy! Read on to find out more!

Cute Audiobook-Themed Merch

Wear your love for audiobooks proudly with this audiobook lover sticker. Comes in two different sizes. $3

Are you a bookworm or an audiobook worm? Share it with this audiobook worm sticker! $4

Do you like the previous sentiment, but want it on a shirt? Take a look at this audio bookworm T-shirt. Choose from a variety of color choices. $28+

Need a bag to carry all of your books? Need it for notepads, pens, and other goodies? Do it with this cute “fueled by coffee and audiobooks” tote bag. $22

Prefer pictures over words? Grab this audiobook tote bag that comes in different sizes. $23+

For those into graphic tees, you can get this “I paused my audiobook for this” shirt. There are several different color options. $21+

Keep it simple with this audiobooks audiobooks T-shirt. $27

It’s still pretty chilly outside so this “Shhh…I’m listening to my audio book” sweater is just what we need. Different colors and sizes available. $39+

And you can still be cozy with this simpler “audiobookish” sweatshirt. There are some color and size options here too. $39+

What’s a sweater without a mug full of tea? Check out this cute audiobook/Star Wars mug! $21

We could all use another tote bag for our farmer’s markets and book shopping mornings! I personally love this magical and whimsical tote bag. $21

If you’re on the audiobook train (like me), I hope you found something to enjoy. Many of this merch has other styles and designs that might strike your fancy. Happy listening!