8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter

Silvana Reyes is a Mexican book blogger. She enjoys all types of sub-genres, but loves a good love story. Romance fiction is her heart and joy and you might find her screaming about book releases on her Twitter account.

One subgenre readers are absolutely obsessed with right now is cozy fantasy romance books. A lighthearted, low-on-angst, swoony read with magic and adventure? Say less! This list is for the ones who love to read fantasy but don’t want the heaviness or intensity that some themes inside the genre bring. So, if you’re looking to read something light and fluffy, these cozy fantasy romances are for you.

The cozy genre can be paired with other genres like mystery, romance, and sci-fi. But today, let’s talk about the cozy fantasy genre. Cozy fantasy books have fantasy themes like quests, magic, and supernatural beings, but most of the time, the stakes will be lower, the vibes will be calmer, and they will surely bring a smile to your face. If we’re talking about cozy fantasy romance books specifically, the romance arc is the central plot of the story, and there will be a happily ever after.