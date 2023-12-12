10 Cozy Sci-Fi Books To Give You Hope for the Future

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

When I started talking to others about cozy sci-fi and researching for this post, I repeatedly came across the same sentiment: “Sci-fi can’t be cozy.” In fact, I saw some people claiming coziness was antithetical to science fiction. Huh. That was really going to put a damper on things. Except, I didn’t believe it — and not only because I bristle when anyone makes an absolute statement and instantly want to prove them wrong. (My good friend Obi-Wan Kenobi once told me that “only a Sith deals in absolutes,” though since that is also an absolute I’ve always been reluctant to fully accept it.) But also because, from my own experience, I know it’s not true. Science fiction can absolutely be cozy. But if all you’ve ever known of sci-fi is grimdark space battles and interplanetary colonization, how would you know that?

I’m someone who grew up in the heyday of grimdark science fiction, okay? I was still learning my alphabet when the Star Wars prequels started coming out. But my Dad also raised me on Star Trek, a series about hope and exploration. So, I know there’s more to a vision of the future than bleak dystopian dictatorships.