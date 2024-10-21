10 Cozy Romances to Snuggle Up With this Fall

The romance novels on this list are basically the book equivalent of tuning into the Hallmark channel or ordering a pumpkin spice latte. These stories are sexy and sweet (and I mean sweet as in they make me go “awww,” not as in sex is off the page). But they go beyond that. They feature some of the most romantic cozy settings. Get ready for small towns, neighborhood coffee shops, bookstores, bakeries, bed and breakfasts, and even a Christmas tree farm. But the coziest part of all is the love stories the characters in these books share. With books featuring fake dating, friends to lovers, and forced proximity, there is truly something for everyone.

It’s time to find your comfiest reading spot and cozy up to one (or more!) of these heartwarming love stories.