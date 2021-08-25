Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
person holding a coffee cup and n open book on their lap

26 of the Best Cozy Mystery Series

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I have always been a fan of cozies, but lately I’ve been reading cozy mystery series almost faster than I can check them out from the library. There’s something about this genre that I’m drawn to when I’m in need of comfort. The humor makes the danger characters face seem bearable, and the promise of the killer facing justice reminds me that even dire situations can turn out alright.

The cozy mystery genre began with Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple series, which follows a sharp elderly woman as she solves murder cases in her small English village. Here, I have compiled some of the best books that mirror Miss Marple’s use of an amateur detective with no violent or graphic descriptions.

These 26 cozy mystery series incorporate the wit, warmth, and ingenuity the genre is known for while also standing out on their own strengths. Whether you’re new to the genre or a seasoned reader, you’ll find plenty of book recommendations here.

The Best Cozy Mystery Series to Read Right Now

Death by Dumpling book cover

Noodle Shop Mysteries by Vivien Chien

Start with: Death by Dumpling

After breaking up with her boyfriend and leaving an unfulfilling job, Lana Lee returns to Cleveland to help run her family’s Chinese restaurant. But when murders occur in the Asian Village Plaza, Lana works hard to catch the killer and clear the names of any innocent friends.

wish you were here

Mrs. Murphy series by Rita Mae Brown

Start with: Wish You Were Here

When unusual deaths occur in Crozet, Virginia, citizens can count on mail carrier Mary Minor “Harry” Haristeen to find the killer. But not without the help of her two keen-eyed pets: Mrs. Murphy the tabby cat and Tucker the Welsh corgi.

Gethsemane Brown series by Alexa Gordon

Start with: Murder in G Major

Classical musician Gethsemane Brown never expected to be teaching at a school in the Irish countryside. But her biggest shock is yet to come. When the ghost haunting her cottage contacts her from beyond the grave, Gethsemane investigates a crime that could put her in serious danger.

Scottish Bookshop Mysteries by Paige Shelton

Scottish Bookshop Mysteries by Paige Shelton

Start with: The Cracked Spine

When Delaney Nichols is hired by a book and rare manuscript shop in Scotland, the job offer almost seems too good to be true. But upon arriving, she discovers two things: 1) that the bookshop is real and absolutely wonderful, and 2) that some people are willing to kill for rare literary artifacts.

cat cafe mystery series cover

Cat Cafe Mysteries by Cate Conte

Start with: Cat About Town

Maddie James has high hopes of opening a cat cafe in her coastal Massachusetts hometown. But in between making business plans and setting up her shop, she solves crimes to protect other locals and keep innocent people from being falsely accused.

Vampire Knitting Club book cover

The Vampire Knitting Club by Nancy Warren

Start with: The Vampire Knitting Club

Following a break-up with her truly awful boyfriend, Lucy Swift travels to her grandmother’s knitting shop in Oxford to get back on her feet. But her grandmother has changed. She’s a vampire, a member of the undead, and what’s worse — she was murdered. With the help of the shop’s knitting club, Lucy solves a series of paranormal murders.

sherlock holmes bookshop mystery cover

Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mysteries by Vicki Delany

Start with: Elementary, She Read

While her Uncle Arthur is away, Gemma Doyle returns to Cape Cod so she can run his Sherlock Holmes–themed bookshop. But a rare and valuable artifact brings a murder case to her door, and she must investigate the crime with her friend and tea shop owner Jayne to clear her name.

The Plot Is Murder cover

Mystery Bookshop Series by V.M. Burns

Start with: The Plot is Murder

When former teacher and aspiring author Samantha Washington opened her mystery bookstore, it was a dream come true. But when murders occur in her small Michigan town, Samantha must put her sleuthing knowledge to the test and help catch the culprit.

cover image of Hummus and Homicide by Tina Kashian

Kebab Kitchen Mysteries by Tina Kashian

Start with: Hummus and Homicide

Fed up with her fast-paced law firm, Lucy Berberian returns to her Jersey Shore hometown and waitresses at her parents’ Mediterranean restaurant. But after she’s framed for the murder of her former high school nemesis, Lucy becomes an amateur sleuth.

cover of secret book and scone society by Ellery Adams

Secret, Book, and Scone Society by Ellery Adams

Start with: The Secret, Book, and Scone Society

Miracle Springs is known for its remarkable healing qualities, and bookseller Nora Pennington always has a book to help her customers find catharsis. In this series, Nora and other members of the Secret, Book, and Scone Society solve crimes and protect each other from danger.

Crime and Poetry book cover

Magical Bookshop Mysteries by Amanda Flower

Start with: Crime and Poetry

After a tragic death changed her life forever as a teenager, Violet Waverly never wanted to move back her hometown. But when her Grandma Daisy convinces her to return, Violet discovers that her grandma’s bookshop is magical — and can help her solve local crimes.

A Deadly Inside Scoop cover

Ice Cream Parlor Mysteries by Abby Collette

Start with: A Deadly Inside Scoop

After Bronwyn “Win” Crewse graduates with her MBA, she returns home to restore and run her family’s ice cream parlor. But when she finds a corpse on the day of the shop’s reopening, the only way she can clear her family’s name is by solving the crime herself.

Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death cover

Agatha Raisin Series by M.C. Beaton

Start with: Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death

After retiring early from her fast-paced PR career, Agatha Raisin settles down in the English countryside. But her new quiet life leaves her bored, and she soon finds herself investigating crimes around her village.

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue cover

Sassy Cat Mysteries by Jennifer J. Chow

Start with: Mimi Lee Gets a Clue

Mimi Lee is delighted to open a pet grooming shop in Los Angeles, though solving California murders on the side does keep her busy. Luckily, she can rely on the help of Marshmallow: her talking cat who has a sharp sense of humor.

Beyond the Page Bookstore

Beyond the Page Bookstore by Lauren Elliot

Start with: Murder by the Book

Addie Greyborne is a rare book specialist who returns to her New England hometown after inheriting her aunt’s estate. After her friend Selena is accused of a crime she didn’t commit, Addie must use the sleuthing skills she developed tracking antique books to solve murders.

a hex for danger cover

Enchanted Bay Mysteries by Esme Addison

Start with: A Spell for Trouble

After her mother passed away, Alexandra “Alex” Daniels’s North Carolina hometown held too many sad memories for her to stay. Years later, however, Alex finds herself back to run her family’s magical apothecary business — and investigate crimes along the way.

Murder at Pirate's Cove book cover

Secrets and Scrabble by Josh Lanyon

Start with: Murder at Pirate’s Cove

When he’s not playing a game of Scrabble, Ellery Page runs a bookshop he inherited in a seaside Rhode Island village. Murderous intentions, however, lurk even in the most peaceful of places. It will take all of Ellery’s wits to catch the killers and stay out of danger.

puzzling ink cover

Crossword Puzzle Mysteries by Becky Clark

Start with: Puzzling Ink

Coping with obsessive-compulsive disorder can be tough, but Quinn Carr takes comfort in her love of words and side gig at the local newspaper creating crossword puzzles. But when a customer at her day job is killed, Quinn discovers that she’s not only good at solving puzzles but crimes as well.

Hollywood Homicide book cover

Detective by Day Mysteries by Kellye Garrett

Start with: Hollywood Homicide

All down-on-her-luck actress Dayna Harrison wanted was to make enough money to help her parents. When she inadvertently becomes a witness to a Hollywood crime, however, her path diverges into murder investigations.

murder past due cover

Cat in the Stacks by Miranda James

Start with: Murder Past Due

Librarian Charlie Harris and his cat Diesel are known and loved in small-town Athena, Mississippi. Although he came to Athena to get more reading time, he finds himself investigating local — and often literary — murders.

grounds for murder cover

Coffee Lover’s Mysteries by Tara Lush

Start with: Grounds for Murder

Barista Lana Lewis spends her days running her café and trying to hold her own against rival shops. But even in her small Florida town, unusual deaths occur — deaths that warrant Lana’s investigation.

coconut layer cake murder cover

Hannah Swensen Mysteries by Joanne Fluke

Start with: Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder

Hannah Swensen is a baker with a sharp wit and even sharper culinary talent. In this series, Hannah is embroiled in dessert-themed mysteries that she must solve in each book (with a recipe for readers who want to practice their own baking skills).

Murder Once Removed book cover

Ancestry Detective Mysteries by S.C. Perkins

Start with: Murder Once Removed

Genealogist Lucy Lancaster has a knack for research and an eye for detail. Using both skills, she solves both historical and present-day murders.

aunt dimity's death cover

Aunt Dimity Mysteries by Nancy Atherton

Start with: Aunt Dimity’s Death

When her distant Aunt Dimity dies, Lori Shepherd is surprised to learn that she has inherited an estate. Even more astounding is that Aunt Dimity’s spirit helps Lori solve murders with the help of a journal.

Aunty_lee's_delights

Singaporean Mysteries by Ovidia Yi

Start with: Aunty Lee’s Delights

Following her husband’s death, Aunty Rosie Lee devotes her time to her Singaporean restaurant. But life is not as peaceful as she might have expected. When local murders occur, Aunty Lee is there with her wit and her keen eye for details to solve the crime.

We hope you enjoyed this list of cozy mystery series. Looking for more recommendations? These paranormal cozies will leave you spellbound.

Enter to win a gift card to a Black-owned bookstore of your choice!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!