Lights, Camera, Action: 15 of the Best Celebrity Romance Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I don’t know why, but I love reading books about famous people. Fictional famous people, though. Celebrity romance books tend to be messy and filled with drama… which I adore. They also tend to be quite angsty sometimes! One cannot deny that celebrity romance books always give you entertaining content. In this list, you’ll find some of the swooniest, most enchanting romance books that feature celebrities, Hollywood stars, influencers, and/or any personality who happens to be famous.

I’ve realized that throughout this year we’ve seen so many celebrity romances being published. Most of the books on this list came out this year. Isn’t that amazing? There’s just something about reading books about famous people who have chaotic lives yet manage to make time to fall in love. Or maybe love finds them even if they have so much going on? That’s the beauty of romance books; love is always in the most unexpected places. And for these characters in the books below, it’s the truth.

How to Fake It in Hollywood by Ava Wilder If I could describe this book easily, it would be that it is sad and horny. It’s very sad, you see…but it’s also twice as horny. How to Fake It in Hollywood follows the lives of a talented Hollywood star and a reclusive A-lister. Have you ever thought a Hollywood relationship was only for PR? Thought that it wasn’t real, that they were just pretending to be dating in order to, maybe, create buzz for an upcoming project. In this novel, Grey and Ethan get into a fake relationship, because both of them want something. For Grey, it is to get more acting jobs. While for Ethan, it is to get an opportunity to produce the last project he and his best friend wrote together. Will this relationship be their saving grace or their downfall?

Funny Feelings by Tarah DeWitt Farley is about to make her dream a reality by appearing in a comedy special co-starring with some of her favorite comedians. But before she gets to filming, she needs to create buzz. The team decides to make Farley fake date her manager, Meyer, who also happens to be a mega-star and a former comedian himself. Now, he is more focused on managing Farley and taking care of his daughter. These two thought this would be easy but their repressed feelings toward each other have come out to play and neither of them knows what’s waiting for them at the end of this fake relationship.

Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman Funny You Should Ask is a second-chance romance written in a very interesting way. The timeline of this novel is a single weekend in two different moments in time: 10 years ago and the present. The prologue is the master of this book, it basically introduces you to what you can expect going further. So what is this book about? It’s about two people who might have had something. It’s about an actor who got interviewed by a writer, and after the interview went viral, their lives completely changed. But it’s also about what comes after. Because when they’re approached to re-do the interview 10 years later, unresolved feelings reappear and Gabe and Chani need to figure out what they want before they start a relationship.

Birthday Shot by Rilzy Adams Youtuber Shae is about to turn 30. She has always had a tiny crush on her brother’s best friend Kofi and she feels like they could have had something, but never really got the chance. When Kofi returns to Antigua for her brother’s engagement party, sparks fly between Shae and Kofi! This delicious and steamy novella will bring a smile to your face.

For Butter or Worse by Erin La Rosa For chef Nina and restaurateur Leo, hating each other is as easy as pie. When Leo takes a joke too far, he never expects Nina to quit on live TV! But she does and Leo gets into a huge problem because of it. Soon after, they’re caught in what looks like a compromising position by the paparazzi, so they decide to fake a relationship to get into the good graces of the public. A secret romance between them? Now that’s good television.

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun Reality TV is so entertaining, am I right? Especially if it involves dating. The Charm Offensive follows Dev Deshpande, a successful producer of Ever After, a long-running dating show. He believes in fairy tales and happily ever afters. For other people, though. He doesn’t really think about his own happily ever after. When the show casts disgraced tech wunderkind Charlie Winshaw as its star, it’s so that he will fall in love with a contestant. But Charlie has better chemistry with Dev himself!

Built to Last by Erin Hahn Let’s get the band back together! In Built to Last, Shelby has left behind her party girl persona and has focused on her new life, making old furniture look brand new alongside her dad. But then Hollywood comes knocking on her door in the form of her annoying ex-boyfriend. He wants to get the band back together! Once upon a time, Shelby acted on a teen TV show with her ex, Lyle, and her childhood sweetheart, Cameron. She hasn’t seen Cam in five years, but as soon as they reunite, it feels like no time has passed between them. Their relationship is as strong as ever. Yet these complicated feelings still linger and they might give them a chance to turn into something amazing.

Love, Comment, Subscribe by Cathy Yardley One of my favorite romance series is the Ponto Beach Reunion series. Everything starts with Love, Comment, Subscribe, a wonderful story about two childhood nemeses that have to work together in order to have a little more success in their careers. During high school, Lily wanted, above anything else, to be popular. Now, Lily is a beauty influencer and one of the best in the business. She believes that if she hits five million subscribers, more brands will take notice and she even could get her own makeup line. This is why she needs Tobin’s help, even though they didn’t have the best relationship growing up. Since he’s now a viral sensation as a Youtuber gamer, maybe they can help each other out.

When In Rome by Sarah Adams (Sept. 20) In this fun romcom inspired by Roman Holiday (1953), Amelia Rose needs a break. The whole world knows her as Rae Rose, a pop princess. So, in the middle of the night, she drives to Rome… Rome, Kentucky, though. Suddenly, her car breaks down in front of Noah Walker’s house. He doesn’t have time for her or her celebrity problems, but Noah starts to see the girl behind the stardom. He starts seeing kindhearted Amelia. If you’re looking for a small-town romance featuring a pop star and grumpy local, you’ve found it!

Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade (Nov. 15) If you’re looking for a whole romance series that features celebrities, the Spoiler Alert series can work for you. Ship Wrecked is the third book, but can be read as a standalone easily. It follows co-stars Maria and Peter who are going to spend years working together if the TV show they’re making works out. But what the public doesn’t know is that they once had a one-night stand, making their reunion awkward, because Maria left him the day after, not leaving any note or saying goodbye. She has already walked away from him once, it won’t happen again.

Flip the Script by Lyla Lee When you fall in love with the second lead in a Korean drama, you know you’re about to experience heartbreak. Why? Because you know they won’t ever get the main character. They won’t ever be together with them. The main lead is the one who has that opportunity. In this YA novel, Hana knows this yet when she gets the starring role in a buzzy new drama, she never expected to fall for her rival in the show! And she happens to be her former best friend as well? Things just got complicated.

Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley Reality TV star Jada Townsend-Matthews has become America’s villain. The reason is that she just turned down a proposal on a reality dating show. Her grandmother, tired that Jada hasn’t done anything with her life, plans to make her work at San Diego’s newest cupcake bakery, run by Donovan Dell, an uptight football player. These two don’t really start on the right foot, but when they have to fake a relationship to get more cupcake sales and clients, they never really thought about falling in love.

Five Stars by Dawn Ranfast They haven’t seen each other in 10 years, but once upon a time, Tessa used to sit next to Sam Herras. Yes, that Sam Herras — one of the seven-member boy group that is taking the world by storm. Then, one day, she gets a message from Sam, telling her he’s coming home? Take a chance on this second-chance romance novella that will leave you wanting more! PS. I believe Ranfast is writing a book for each of the members. The sequel, Noted, is already out as well.

For Her Consideration by Amy Spalding (Feb. 28, 2023) I know, I know. This book will be released in 2023! Why is it on this list? It’s still such a long time for it to come out. Wait, wait, wait. That’s the reason why we should be talking about it. We need to become familiar with upcoming releases, so we can preorder them and anticipate their arrivals. For Her Consideration is one book you definitely need to keep an eye out for. It follows aspiring L.A. scriptwriter Nina and movie star Ari Fox while they try to achieve their Hollywood dreams. Maybe in the midst, they can fall in love…

American Royalty by Tracey Livesay Most of the time, you’ll find celebrity romances where one of the characters is the famous one. While the other is a normal person, living a normal life away from the spotlight. It’s not the case in Livesay’s American Royalty. Prince Jameson wants to be as far away from the spotlight as possible. But instead, he falls for a daring American rapper who is just about to sign a contract that’ll make her one of the richest women in hip hop.

As I mentioned before, celebrity romances really give you swoons, angst, and hilarious dialogue, all in one perfect little package. You can always expect something to go wrong, be it a relationship going viral on social media or reclusive actors getting back to the spotlight only to become a mess instantly once again. We love it either way!