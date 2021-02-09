This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

What do you know about the Caribbean? Do you know of any authors from the region? Or with roots there?

Maybe, maybe not.

Sometimes it seems like authors from other regions of the world get more recognition. For example, you might be able to name a handful of British authors without thinking about it too much. I’m not trying to downplay or doubt anyone’s achievements, but writers with ties to the Caribbean deserve to get their flowers too.

This is just the beginning – an introduction, if you will – for readers that aren’t acquainted with these five Caribbean children’s book authors.