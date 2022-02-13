Can One Have Too Many Pens, Pencils, Notebooks? Methinks Not.

When I left San Diego in the summer of 2019, I only brought about one third of the books I owned with me on my trek to the Pacific Northwest. I took myself down to Ikea and got exactly one Billy bookcase, vowing that I’d only hang on to as many books as would fit on that bad boy going forward. That has, of course, been a feat easier said than done, and I’ll probably buy a second case this year because who the hell was I kidding? But I’ve more or less managed, even when acquiring new books, to keep it to that singular Billy through a very precise, not at all chaotic strategy I like to call “shove books in literally any empty space,” which includes placing several front-facing titles in each row of that shelf.

And here’s a little secret: behind those front-facing titles aren’t just more books. I use those front-faced titles to hide my secret shame, which is that I own so. many. notebooks. Muchos. Beaucoup. Floral planners, gold planners, green planners, vintage, old-timey looking notebooks, more than I’ll probably get to in my lifetime. For every one I buy, I’m probably gifted another three by folks who know I have a penchant for jotting down to do lists and random thoughts in prettily bound collections of paper. Then I’m forced to buy pens and pencils to pair them with and it’s a whole thing.

Do I intend to remedy this obsession in any meaningful way? Nah. In 2022, I will not rob myself of any tiny joys. If you too find enjoyment in collecting pretty paper goods, allow me to feed your habit with a collection of adorable notebooks, planners, and related accessories. Bonus: most of the items are on sale through 2/16!

Notebooks

Oh look, the phrase I mutter to myself a hundred times a week. This darling mini notebook is a little reminder that we’re all just doing our best. $12

The mini notebooks come in a variety of patterns, like this Cool Cat design. I both feel a way about the disembodies kitty vibes, but I also love it? $12

I was once one of those queens of darkness why only wore black, but I’ve learned to embrace color in my wardrobe and accessories. The burst of color in this Block Party notebook instantly puts me in a better mood. Original Price $12, Sale Price $8

I love having a sleek notebook on hand wherever I go, a perfect, compact place to keep my grocery lists, recipe ideas, or books to add to my TBR. This notebook set gives you three options in different sizes, perfect for notebooking on the go. Original Price $15, Sale Price $8

Planners

I love the patchwork and floral details of this 12-month planner. Other nice features include a pocket on the inside back cover, color-coded month tabs, and three pages for stickers, plus the handy elastic band closure. Original Price $27, Sale Price $13

This medium size 17-month academic planner in the strawberry print is too cute! It features year, month, and week views, notes pages, lots of stickers, notes of encouragement, a coloring page, a “choose your own calm” quiz, and some adorable artwork. Original Price $29, Sale Price $14

Pens and Pencils

Pretty paper deserves pretty pens, ya know? This Coming Up Roses pen set comes in three of my favorite kinds of prints: a delicate floral, a colorful stripe, and solid gold, baby. Original Price $14, Sale Price $6

You should be kind to yourself and don’t have to be perfect, and not just because this Write On pencil set says so. I’d get this set for that pretty purple pencil alone. Original Price $10, Sale Price $6

Other Accessories

So now you that you have your pretty pens and pencils, you need a pretty place to put them in. This cream and floral pattern pouch is just delightful. Original Price $14, Sale Price $9

I only recently discovered the wonderful world of washi tape and now I’m putting it on ev-uh-ree-thing. Picture me organizing my storage closet last weekend singing “Tape tape tape tape tape tape tape” to the tune of Rihanna’s Birthday Cake: true story. This paper tape set comes with five rolls in pastel colors and floral designs. Original Price $11, Sale Price $8

For those who like to take their planner organization to that next decorative level, enter this ultimate planner pack. It comes with a multicolor pencil, a bookmark, two sticker sheets, a pencil sharpener, and other goodies, plus that pretty pink pouch. Original Price $20, Sale Price $8

